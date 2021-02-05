Ellett is Reid's left-hand man

“He’s obviously been a mentor,” Ellett said. “He’s put his faith in me and has allowed me to be a part of his staff. We work a lot of hours, and it’s exhausting in a lot of ways. But he knows how to push me as well as his other coaches and players. He knows how to push buttons and motivate people. I think it took a lot of courage for him to hire me, and it means a lot to me.”

Ellett grew up on a farm near Loa, Utah. When he was 4, he was riding in a truck bed with some other kids when he fell out and fractured his skull and damaged the nerves leading to his right arm.

Throughout the next decade, Ellett underwent numerous surgeries in an attempt to repair his right arm before deciding to have it amputated.

“At one point, I dislocated my shoulder and elbow, and had to drive to the hospital,” Ellett said. “I asked my mom if I could have it amputated, and she said that’s your decision. I was 15, and that was cool with my parents, and they supported me. I should have done it sooner because I had a lot of injuries, surgeries and physical therapy to try to get it to function.”

Relying on his left arm, Ellett continued to perform his chores on the farm while playing high school basketball and baseball and running track.