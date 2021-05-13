Versatile Taylor Ellis does it all for Baylor Lady Bears

“It was kind of weird, like an out of body experience,” Ellis said. “I remember walking into the stadium and they packed the house. There was not one open seat for any of the games. It was a really good time for us as a team. It was really cool for little girls who were once dreaming to be out there looking up and seeing little girls that used to be us.”

Ellis helped the Lady Bears reach NCAA regionals in 2018, and they appeared on their way back in 2020 before the season ended abruptly in March due to the COVID-19 shutdown.

When the NCAA ruled that the 2020 season didn’t count against players eligibility, it didn’t take Ellis long to announce that she was coming back for a fifth season.

“It was just disbelief at first that our season ended,” Ellis said. “So as soon as we got the opportunity to come back, it was yes, I didn’t even have to think about it. I felt I had more to give to this program, my family and myself, and this year has been good for me.”

Ellis’ love for the game filters across to her teammates. When they see how much the opportunity to play means to her, they want to match her passion.