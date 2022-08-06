Ellison's Bett commits to Baylor

Killeen Ellison defensive tackle Brendan Bett verbally committed to Baylor on Saturday night.
The 6-5, 280-pound Bett, a three-star recruit, chose Baylor over Colorado, Houston and SMU. He is coming off a tremendous junior season in which he collected 67 tackles with 19 for loss.
The Bears now have 24 commitments in the 2023 class, including five defensive linemen. Garland Lakeview Centennial defensive end Trey Wilson, Ridge Point defensive tackle DK Kalu, La Grange defensive end Jaren Woods, and Fort Bend Marshall defensive end Trent Thomas previously committed to Baylor.