Emory commits to Baylor
The Baylor football team continued to build up front as Mount Pleasant defensive lineman Tre Emory made a verbal commitment late Friday night.

The 6-3, 300-pound Emory is a three-star recruit who chose Baylor over TCU, Auburn, Oklahoma State, Arizona and Arkansas.

Emory was named the District 9-5A Division II defensive player of the year during his junior season. He's the fourth defensive lineman to commit to Baylor in the 2022 class as he joins West Orange-Stark end Carmello Jones, Festus (Mo.) end Kaian Roberts-Day and Lubbock Cooper end Kyler Jordan.

Emory became Baylor's 12th commitment in the 2022 class after The Woodlands offensive lineman Kaden Sieracki committed on Thursday.

