Emory commits to Baylor

The Baylor football team continued to build up front as Mount Pleasant defensive lineman Tre Emory made a verbal commitment late Friday night.
The 6-3, 300-pound Emory is a three-star recruit who chose Baylor over TCU, Auburn, Oklahoma State, Arizona and Arkansas.
Emory was named the District 9-5A Division II defensive player of the year during his junior season. He's the fourth defensive lineman to commit to Baylor in the 2022 class as he joins West Orange-Stark end Carmello Jones, Festus (Mo.) end Kaian Roberts-Day and Lubbock Cooper end Kyler Jordan.
Emory became Baylor's 12th commitment in the 2022 class after The Woodlands offensive lineman Kaden Sieracki committed on Thursday.
John Werner
Sportswriter at the Tribune-Herald since 1982. When days free up in the summers, I head to the mountains, the desert, rivers & lakes. Places where God’s grandeur overwhelms you. Places best explored by foot, all day and sometimes for several days.
