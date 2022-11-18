Emotional Virginia hands No. 5 Baylor its first loss, 86-79

LAS VEGAS — No. 5 Baylor entered the Continental Tire Main Event to see how it stacks up against Top 25 competition.

The Bears witnessed an eyeful of 3-pointers by No. 16 Virginia on Friday night.

The Cavaliers buried eight of 12 3-pointers in the second half as they opened up a 22-point lead before closing out an 86-79 win over the Bears at T-Mobile Arena.

Armaan Franklin scored a career-high 26 points while Kadin Shedrick contributed 17 as the Cavaliers (3-0) handed the Bears (3-1) their first loss of the season.

The game pitted two recent national champions as the Bears won the 2021 title and Virginia won in 2019. Trailing 33-30 at halftime, Virginia came out on fire to open the second half to open up a 62-40 lead.

“They played harder than us for 10 minutes and that can’t happen,” said Baylor coach Scott Drew in his postgame radio interview. “We can’t let people dictate things on both sides of the court. Defensively they were turning us over and offensively they were getting good shots. If we’re not operating on offense, we have to at least get stops on defense so we can get easy buckets on offense.”

Playing the game under difficult circumstances after three Virginia football players were killed last weekend, the Cavaliers advanced to Sunday’s 2 p.m. championship game against the winner of Friday’s late game between No. 8 UCLA and No. 19 Illinois. The loser of that game will meet Baylor in Sunday’s 4:30 p.m. consolation game.

Freshman Keyonte George hit three of six 3-pointers and led the Bears with 20 points but also committed a team-high five turnovers. LJ Cryer hit three of five 3-pointers and finished with 19 points while Adam Flagler nailed four of eight treys and finished with 15 points.

Though the Bears put together an inspired rally to pull within six, they couldn’t overcome Virginia’s hot stretch to open the second half. The Cavaliers went on a 24-4 run and never looked back.

Franklin was the catalyst as he buried a pair of 3-pointers to open the second half to quickly give the Cavaliers a 36-35 edge. Kihei Clark followed with a layup before Franklin nailed a pair of free throws.

Caleb Lohner, who collected 11 points and five rebounds for the Bears, momentarily halted Virginia’s momentum by scoring on a layup to cut the lead to 40-37.

But the Cavaliers scored 14 straight points as Reece Beekman and Franklin each buried a pair of 3-pointers to stretch the lead to 54-37 with 13:04 left in the game. Virginia hit six of seven treys to start the second half.

“They sure did not miss much, and credit them for getting good looks and making them,” Drew said. “I thought we played harder after that and did a good job getting back into it, but for those first 10 minutes we did not play the way we need to play at this level. Credit Virginia because they were a different style and a different offense and were extremely effective.”

After the Cavaliers opened up their 62-40 lead, George and Lohner helped the Bears finally get some offense going in the second half.

George scored on a drive, drew a foul and hit the free throw for a three-point play before Lohner drained a 3-pointer and scored on a dunk following a pass from George.

The Bears kept pushing as George and Flagler each buried 3-pointers to cut Virginia’s lead to 68-58 with 5:55 remaining.

The closest Baylor got was when Dale Bonner scored on a drive to trim the lead to 79-73 with 1:04 remaining. But the Bears were forced to foul and Ben Vander Plas and Franklin each hit a pair of free throws to stretch the lead to double digits with 34 seconds remaining.