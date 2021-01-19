ESPN analyst tweet fires up Vital

All it took was one tweet for the beast to be unleashed in Baylor senior forward Mark Vital.
On Sunday, ESPN basketball analyst Fran Fraschilla tweeted: “It’s painful for me to say this, but this is not the same Mark Vital of last season. Is he in shape? Would love to see that fire again.”
That fire was there in ESPN’s Big Monday game as Vital pulled down 10 rebounds and played energetic defense to help the No. 2 Bears roll to a 77-69 win over No. 9 Kansas at the Ferrell Center to stay unbeaten at 13-0 overall and 6-0 in the Big 12.
“I don’t know if he’s sick or if he’s got COVID or what’s going on,” said Vital in his postgame interview. “I never lost it. My teammates kept encouraging me. My team always encourages me. I was my normal self tonight even though I was going through a lot of deep stuff.”
All was good after the game as Vital and Fraschilla posed together for a picture, both wearing COVID-19 protective masks of course.
Vital is very active on Twitter, so it’s no surprise that he saw Fraschilla’s tweet.
“Every time someone tweets something about me, I see everything,” Vital said. “That tweet helped me a lot. I love it when people tweet like that. That’s part of being me. They call me the Villain. A lot of people don’t like me. That’s fine. I love it.”
Vital not only cleaned up the boards, his intensity was contagious. During the first half, he chased down Kansas’ Dajuan Harris, who appeared to be clear for a breakaway dunk. But Vital made up ground quickly and blocked Harris’ shot at the rim.
“I was always told don’t give up on a play,” Vital said. “Two things are going to happen, you either block the shot or you get dunked on. My mindset was 'All right, cool, I’m going to chase him down and hope for the best.' At the end of the day, I’m one of the highest jumpers in the country, and I do a good job blocking shots. If he would have dunked it, congratulations to him. That’s just part of basketball. I’ll jump every day and twice on Sunday.”
At other times, Kansas players appeared tentative to shoot whenever Vital was in their area. The 6-5 Vital was one of four finalists for Naismith defensive player of the year last season, which was won by Kansas guard Marcus Garrett.
“Say what you want to say, at the end of the day I’m one of the best defenders in the country,” Vital said. “I’ve got great teammates that motivate me and great coaches that take care of me. It’s giving me a lot of fuel. It’s just adding to the fire.”
Vital's four points came on a pair of dunks, including a high-flying slam off an alley-oop pass from Adam Flagler to help the Bears shoot out to a 16-5 lead to open the game.
After the Jayhawks cut Baylor’s lead to 56-51 midway through the second half, Vital took a pass from Jared Butler and slammed it home to ignite a 9-0 Baylor run. While Butler was clearly the offensive catalyst for the Bears with a season-high 30 points and eight assists, the crowd went nuts when the Vital rammed the ball through the hoop.
“Those are momentum plays when you get those alley-oop dunks,” said Baylor coach Scott Drew. “The timeliness of that alley-oop was huge to stop their run and turn the momentum back on our side. I thought Mark had some great pop, some great energy. He was outstanding. And defensively he did a great job, as well, which he always does."
Though attendance was limited to 2,350 fans due to COVID-19 protocol, Vital’s rebounds, dunks and blocked shot brought out their energy. Along with that motivating tweet.
“The fans were crazy,” Vital said. “A lot of people think it would be boring playing in arenas like this (with 25 percent capacity). No, it was actually a great, great fan base today, and it was loud. They gave me a lot of energy, along with Fran. He gave me a lot of energy with that tweet. And I know he’s going to see this. Fran, if you keep talking like that, I’m going to keep playing harder.”