ESPN analyst tweet fires up Vital

Vital not only cleaned up the boards, his intensity was contagious. During the first half, he chased down Kansas’ Dajuan Harris, who appeared to be clear for a breakaway dunk. But Vital made up ground quickly and blocked Harris’ shot at the rim.

“I was always told don’t give up on a play,” Vital said. “Two things are going to happen, you either block the shot or you get dunked on. My mindset was 'All right, cool, I’m going to chase him down and hope for the best.' At the end of the day, I’m one of the highest jumpers in the country, and I do a good job blocking shots. If he would have dunked it, congratulations to him. That’s just part of basketball. I’ll jump every day and twice on Sunday.”

At other times, Kansas players appeared tentative to shoot whenever Vital was in their area. The 6-5 Vital was one of four finalists for Naismith defensive player of the year last season, which was won by Kansas guard Marcus Garrett.

“Say what you want to say, at the end of the day I’m one of the best defenders in the country,” Vital said. “I’ve got great teammates that motivate me and great coaches that take care of me. It’s giving me a lot of fuel. It’s just adding to the fire.”