ESPN College GameDay back for Baylor-Kansas

The Bears are on the verge of reaching the NCAA tournament for the 10th time under Drew since 2008. Before Drew’s 2003 arrival, the Bears had only reached the NCAA tournament four times in school history.

“You can’t imagine Baylor not being a top 20 program, you can’t imagine them not being in position to compete for a national championship,” Greenberg said. “It’s a program that’s not only made a commitment to everything you need to be successful and has a coach with a vision and a passion for not just getting to this point, but staying where they are.”

Greenberg believes the Big 12 and the SEC have been the premier conferences in the country this season, but thinks the Big East should also be in the conversation.

Throughout his cross country travels with ESPN, he’s seen no other conference play the aggressive lockdown defense that Big 12 teams bring to the floor.

“The thing that’s made the Big 12 so difficult, it’s the best defensive conference in college basketball,” Greenberg said. “It’s not even close. Most of the DNA of the teams is built on the defensive end. It’s a tough-minded, physical, versatile defensive conference.”