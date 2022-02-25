ESPN College GameDay back for Baylor-Kansas

ESPN college basketball analyst Seth Greenberg has watched Scott Drew juggle his injury-riddled roster with such skill that Baylor still has a shot to repeat as Big 12 champions.
After the Bears won the 2021 national championship, Greenberg marvels at the job Drew continues to do to keep the Baylor basketball team playing at a high level. And it hasn't been easy.
“With the injuries Scott’s team’s had, to be able to compete and put themselves in position to potentially win a Big 12 championship, it has surprised me,” Greenberg said. “But Scott’s reinvented them before. People forget, Tristan Clark goes down (with a knee injury in 2019) and they go to a three-guard lineup and ended up being good enough to win a national championship. I think the positive thing for them is they remain positive.”
Greenberg is a member of the ESPN College GameDay crew that will be at the Ferrell Center at 10 a.m. Saturday before the 7 p.m. showdown between Kansas and Baylor.
This will mark the second time in three years that ESPN has chosen the Baylor-Kansas game at the Ferrell Center for GameDay. The Jayhawks pulled out a 64-61 win in the Feb. 22, 2020 matchup.
“If you think about the Big 12 right now, obviously Texas Tech is having a great year,” Greenberg said. “But Baylor-Kansas has been kind of the standard recently. I think we try to get to places where the games aren’t just games. They’re events.”
Obviously, No. 5 Kansas has the best shot at winning the Big 12 title since it has a 1½-game lead over No. 10 Baylor and No. 9 Texas Tech heading into the final eight days of the regular season.
But Greenberg has been impressed by how Drew has kept the Bears motivated following a season-ending knee injury by forward Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua and other injuries to LJ Cryer, Jeremy Sochan, Adam Flagler and James Akinjo that have forced them to miss games.
“It’s not just your words, it’s your body language, and I think Scott has a gift of when he speaks to his team he says 'Let’s figure this thing out,'” Greenberg said. “I don’t know if that’s brainwashing them. I think it’s just next guy up, next play.”
Greenberg hopes Baylor fans never forget the work it took for Drew and his staff to not only raise the program from the bottom to the national championship, but also the drive it has taken to sustain excellence.
“You’ve created this expectation, obviously, sold the fans on those expectations,” Greenberg said. “Now they think it’s easy to win a national championship, you forget about the journey. They forget about the road blocks and the detours, and everything that goes along the way. Scott’s made it look easy. It’s not easy.”
The Bears are on the verge of reaching the NCAA tournament for the 10th time under Drew since 2008. Before Drew’s 2003 arrival, the Bears had only reached the NCAA tournament four times in school history.
“You can’t imagine Baylor not being a top 20 program, you can’t imagine them not being in position to compete for a national championship,” Greenberg said. “It’s a program that’s not only made a commitment to everything you need to be successful and has a coach with a vision and a passion for not just getting to this point, but staying where they are.”
Greenberg believes the Big 12 and the SEC have been the premier conferences in the country this season, but thinks the Big East should also be in the conversation.
Throughout his cross country travels with ESPN, he’s seen no other conference play the aggressive lockdown defense that Big 12 teams bring to the floor.
“The thing that’s made the Big 12 so difficult, it’s the best defensive conference in college basketball,” Greenberg said. “It’s not even close. Most of the DNA of the teams is built on the defensive end. It’s a tough-minded, physical, versatile defensive conference.”
One of the biggest reasons for the Big 12’s strength has been teams dipping into the NCAA transfer portal for tremendous talent. For the first time this season, first-time transfers have been immediately eligible to play instead of having to redshirt.
“It’s just another area where your staff has got to really be alert and have the agility to adjust, and I think the Big 12 has done that better than anyone,” Greenberg said. “Look what happened at Iowa State, they’ve done a great job with it. Obviously (Baylor’s) James Akinjo here is a huge addition. (Texas coach) Chris Beard has built his whole roster on the transfer portal. Coach (Mark) Adams has rebuilt Texas Tech off the transfer portal.”