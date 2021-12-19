ESPN+ to air series on Baylor men's, women's basketball

If you’re a Baylor basketball fan and the games themselves aren’t injecting enough hoops into your life, grab your remote control and hold on for dear life. You’re about to be living the dream.
Beginning Jan. 6, ESPN Plus will premiere its third season of the documentary series “Our Time,” and this time the show will focus entirely on the No. 1-ranked Baylor men and the No. 5-ranked Baylor women.
The 12-episode series will air every Thursday thereafter. This will mark the first season that “Our Time” will point its camera lenses in the direction of a college basketball program, much less two. The previous two seasons of the series highlighted Oklahoma State football and UCF football.
“’Our Time’ is a great opportunity for fans to get a closer look behind the scenes at everything that goes into our ‘Culture of JOY,’” Baylor men’s coach Scott Drew said in a press release. “We’re really excited that this will give basketball fans around the world a chance to know our players and our program on a deeper level.”
The Bears, the defending NCAA champions, are off to a 10-0 start to the season following Saturday night’s road win over Oregon.
As for the fifth-ranked Baylor women, they carried a 9-1 mark into Sunday’s matchup with No. 13 Michigan in the Naismith Women’s Challenge in Uncasville, Connecticut. The series should present a spotlight on first-year head coach Nicki Collen, who Baylor fans are still getting to know following a two-decade run under Kim Mulkey.
“We’re excited for fans to get an exclusive inside look at the Baylor women’s basketball program,” Collen said. “’Our Time’ is such a unique opportunity to provide a glimpse into everyday life here at Baylor and for people to get to know more about our players and program.”
ESPN’s camera crew has already descended on Waco in recent weeks, capturing footage for the upcoming program.
“After two successful seasons of ‘Our Time’, this is a unique opportunity to take things to a new level,” said Brian Lockhart, senior vice president of ESPN Original Content and ESPN Films. “It’s a rare privilege to cover both the defending national champion men’s program, one of the true rising powers of the sport, and the historically successful women’s program as it transitions under the new leadership of Nicki Collen. Giving fans a look into both teams and the community surrounding them in Waco will be truly special.”
ESPN Plus, the network’s primary streaming service, is available for $6.99 per month by visiting ESPN.com, ESPNPlus.com or via the ESPN app.