ESPN+ to air series on Baylor men's, women's basketball

If you’re a Baylor basketball fan and the games themselves aren’t injecting enough hoops into your life, grab your remote control and hold on for dear life. You’re about to be living the dream.

Beginning Jan. 6, ESPN Plus will premiere its third season of the documentary series “Our Time,” and this time the show will focus entirely on the No. 1-ranked Baylor men and the No. 5-ranked Baylor women.

The 12-episode series will air every Thursday thereafter. This will mark the first season that “Our Time” will point its camera lenses in the direction of a college basketball program, much less two. The previous two seasons of the series highlighted Oklahoma State football and UCF football.

“’Our Time’ is a great opportunity for fans to get a closer look behind the scenes at everything that goes into our ‘Culture of JOY,’” Baylor men’s coach Scott Drew said in a press release. “We’re really excited that this will give basketball fans around the world a chance to know our players and our program on a deeper level.”

The Bears, the defending NCAA champions, are off to a 10-0 start to the season following Saturday night’s road win over Oregon.