Even after national record, Baylor's Lightfoot eyes loftier heights

The way Lightfoot was vaulting, a golden opportunity for an NCAA championship vanished. Nevertheless, he approached the news like he approaches any of his vault competitions. He just kept looking up — higher and higher.

“For me, I knew I couldn’t just stop training. I ended up going home for six months or whatever it was,” Lightfoot said. “I kept training for the Olympic Games. They finally got postponed. But it’s just one of those things. You can’t stop training. I had to finish out my year strong, and then I took my short little break and kind of rolled into this one on a pretty high note. My mental state was I knew I couldn’t stop, so I just kept doing it. I was having a lot of fun, and it was working out pretty well.”

The delayed 2021 Tokyo Olympics still entices as Lightfoot’s chief goal for this year. “I know I’m going to be going for a long time. Hopefully — hopefully — I’ll be having meets this summer,” he said.

“The sky’s the limit for KC. He’s already made a World Championship team,” Baylor head coach Todd Harbour said. “Watching him have the opportunity to make an Olympic team this summer, and I know he’s got his sights set on that. Getting to see him jump in Tokyo would be awesome.”