Even after national record, Baylor's Lightfoot eyes loftier heights

Plenty of Americans have no use for the metric system. They rarely, if ever, use it. But Baylor’s KC Lightfoot counts in meters all the time.
He’s hoping to count all the way to six sometime soon.
Even after breaking the NCAA indoor record in the pole vault last weekend, Lightfoot is already scoping out his next peak. The Baylor junior cleared 5.94 meters — that would be 19 feet, 53/4 inches to you and me — at the Texas Tech-hosted Corky Classic. In doing so, he surpassed the year-old NCAA record set by South Dakota’s Chris Nilsen of 5.93 meters and gained no small measure of satisfaction.
But not enough to stop climbing. Next up for Lightfoot: The exclusive Six Meter Club. (Don’t even try to tip the doorman — gaining entry is much more challenging than that.)
“I’ve always kind of had that about me. I know there’s more in there,” said Lightfoot, a junior from Lee’s Summit, Mo. “Obviously I was very satisfied with the collegiate record, you can’t not be. But I know there’s more. I’ve actually jumped a six-meter bar in practice a couple of weeks ago. So I know it’s possible. I’ve done it. There’s definitely something left in the tank. I was satisfied, don’t get me wrong, but there was a little bit of frustration because you know there’s more. It just didn’t happen on the day.”
When Lightfoot launched into the air and curled over that stomach-flipping record height last Saturday, he immediately let out a yell on his descent. He bounced up off the mat and pumped his fist, then rapidly clapped his hands together in glee.
But then it was time to belly up to the bar again. He made three powerful attempts at clearing six meters, but couldn’t prevent the bar from tumbling.
Hey, no worries. Remember, it was Baylor’s first meet of the season. Gives Lightfoot something to shoot for as the 2021 season continues.
“I had some good jumps at six meters,” said Lightfoot, who will compete again on Saturday when Baylor heads to the Aggie Invitational in College Station. “People ask me, ‘What happened? You blew up 94, what happened at six meters?’ My only response is, ‘Man. It’s just a really high bar.’ It wasn’t a bad jump, it just didn’t stay up there on that day. But six meters is the next big goal and hopefully after that go for the American record indoors. Sam (Kendricks) has it at 6.01 right now. It’s not completely out of the question.”
Lightfoot’s performance punctuated a phenomenal opening meet for Baylor in Lubbock that also included Aaliyah Miller setting the school record in the 1,000-meter run and a sweep from the Bears’ 4x400 relay teams. All of those athletes were raring to go with good reason. They hadn’t competed in a collegiate meet since last February’s Big 12 Championships. They were on site in Albuquerque, N.M., when they received the word that the NCAA was canceling the Indoor National Championships in response to COVID-19.
The way Lightfoot was vaulting, a golden opportunity for an NCAA championship vanished. Nevertheless, he approached the news like he approaches any of his vault competitions. He just kept looking up — higher and higher.
“For me, I knew I couldn’t just stop training. I ended up going home for six months or whatever it was,” Lightfoot said. “I kept training for the Olympic Games. They finally got postponed. But it’s just one of those things. You can’t stop training. I had to finish out my year strong, and then I took my short little break and kind of rolled into this one on a pretty high note. My mental state was I knew I couldn’t stop, so I just kept doing it. I was having a lot of fun, and it was working out pretty well.”
The delayed 2021 Tokyo Olympics still entices as Lightfoot’s chief goal for this year. “I know I’m going to be going for a long time. Hopefully — hopefully — I’ll be having meets this summer,” he said.
“The sky’s the limit for KC. He’s already made a World Championship team,” Baylor head coach Todd Harbour said. “Watching him have the opportunity to make an Olympic team this summer, and I know he’s got his sights set on that. Getting to see him jump in Tokyo would be awesome.”
But Lightfoot still has other scheduled flights on his itinerary between now and then. He has his eyes on more records, more wins, more titles. Harbour said “we were not surprised” that Lightfoot opened the season by taking down the collegiate record, and he won’t be surprised if he stretches it even higher.
Lightfoot said he has been focusing much of his attention on his run-up in recent practice sessions. He sometimes has a tendency to take a longer stride than desired on his final step before the vault, and he’s been working on shortening that.
There’s always room to improve, even when you’re the national record-holder.
Lightfoot was asked if it felt any different, holding the record after chasing it for his first two collegiate seasons. His response provided a window to both his competitive zeal and his easygoing personality.
“Not so much. Maybe just a tiny bit, just to have that title that’s fun to have,” Lightfoot said, smiling. “But at the end of the day it’s always just me against the bar. It’s every other competitor against the bar. It’s one of those things where it’s cool to have the title. I still want to jump higher, and if somebody jumps higher than me it’s OK. They can do that.”