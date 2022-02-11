Everyday Jon brings high energy to Bears

Doors were opening fast for Tchamwa Tchatchoua, who faced the prospect of leaving home for the first time after growing up in a large close-knit family.

“I got one of the first scholarships to the NBA Global Academy in Australia,” Tchamwa Tchatchoua said. “At first I was just so excited, I didn’t even think of the fact that I wouldn’t get to see my family for that much. I had all these opportunities in front of me, I had dreamed of getting a scholarship. When you play basketball in Cameroon and want to go to the next level, you've got to get a scholarship to go overseas.”

The Global Academy was worlds different from his life in Cameroon. In his native country, Tchamwa Tchatchoua was educated in a rigorous academic atmosphere where he attended school from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and took 18 subjects during an academic year.

“You basically had to study 24/7, so you understand it’s almost impossible to do school and sports in that type of environment,” Tchamwa Tchatchoua said. “The school was trimesters, so you’d go to school for three months and then get a little break.”