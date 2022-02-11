Everyday Jon brings high energy to Bears

Everyday Jon has a motor that starts in an impossibly high gear and never stops.
At 6-8 and 245 pounds, Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua routinely beats smaller guards down the court. He’ll rip down a defensive rebound, race past everybody, and be on the receiving end of an alley-oop dunk.
Baylor teammates and coaches marvel at his energy. It can be the national championship game or a weekday practice, his energy level never wanes.
“It’s Everyday Jon for a reason,” said Baylor coach Scott Drew “He’s got a motor that runs every day. You don't have to guess what he's going to bring. He won't make every shot, but he's always going to work hard, he's always going to play hard. He's human, so he'll have a day where he will complain. But it's like an eclipse, they don't come often.”
Tchamwa Tchatchoua is a gifted athlete who has come off the bench to play a major role in Baylor’s success the last two seasons. But that never ending supply of energy comes from a deeper place.
Playing basketball for the first time as a 15-year-old soccer loving kid in Cameroon, Tchamwa Tchatchoua feels like he’s in a constant state of trying to catch up with teammates and opponents who have played the game twice as long.
“I take huge pride in playing harder than the next guy against me,” Tchamwa Tchatchoua said. “That’s why I play with that much passion. I haven’t played basketball that long. I still have that energy and joy for the game.”
But his motivation goes even deeper than that. Coming from Africa, Tchamwa Tchatchoua feels blessed that he earned a scholarship to the Australian Institute of Sport through the NBA Global Academy program, which ultimately led to receiving a scholarship to UNLV followed by his transfer to Baylor.
Sacrifices have been hard. He hasn’t seen his father, Roger, in several years since playing at UNLV, and hasn’t seen his mother, Alvine, since he went to school in Australia. It’s been even longer since he’s visited his four siblings.
But his family understands his desire to play for Baylor’s premier college basketball program and finish his degree en route to pursuing his dream of playing in the NBA.
“It’s so hard,” Tchamwa Tchatchoua said. “They’re all grown up and you realize you weren’t there for those years. Sometimes I’m sad about that. But they’re not mad at me because they know I’m chasing my dreams. They watch my games on TV. I talk to my mom and dad after games and they tell me how I did.”
What his parents and everyone else has seen is how much Tchamwa Tchatchoua has improved his game over the last two seasons.
Last year, Tchamwa Tchatchoua was mostly a high-energy rebounder, defender and dunker for Baylor’s national championship team. This year, he’s polished his footwork around the basket and has improved his shooting range to step outside and bury a 3-pointer.
Averaging 8.6 points and a team-high seven rebounds, Tchamwa Tchatchoua leads the Bears with a 68.0 shooting percentage while hitting 77.1 percent of his free throws. He’s drained six of 13 3-point attempts, including a deep one to cap Wednesday’s 75-60 win over Kansas State to finish off a career-high 21-point performance.
“Coach (John) Jakus said you’re going to shoot some balls that will hit fans’ heads,” Tchamwa Tchatchoua said. “But you got to know you can’t stop there because the next step to success always comes after failure. I just kept shooting the ball every single day, working on my ballhandling and working on my decision making. I’ve just got a great coaching staff, great graduate assistants around me.”
Born in Yaounde, Cameroon, Tchamwa Tchatchoua fell in love with soccer at an early age like most of his peers. His favorite soccer player was Portuguese native Cristiano Ronaldo because of his nonstop energy and drive to improve every area of his game.
“He was like I feel like whatever I accomplish in life is because of work,” Tchamwa Tchatchoua said. “You can tell he’s worked on every aspect of his body and mind and his skill set. I like people like that because they get to places where they are because of how hard they work. LeBron James does the same thing. He’s one of the hardest workers I’ve seen on TV.”
Watching James play for the Miami Heat served as Tchamwa Tchatchoua’s introduction to basketball. Playing goalkeeper for soccer teams because of his height, his friends convinced him that his size could be an advantage in basketball.
“I watched LeBron dunk, I was like ‘That looks fun, let me try that,’” Tchamwa Tchatchoua said. “My friends said you’re tall, try out for basketball. I was like I don’t want to do that. I ended up playing goalie as a soccer player, and then I was like I’m going to try this basketball thing and ended up just loving it.”
Tchamwa Tchatchoua participated in a basketball camp held by Cameroon native Luc Mbah a Moute, a veteran NBA forward who was then playing for the Los Angeles Clippers.
He earned an invitation to the 2016 Basketball Without Borders Africa All-Star Game, where he won the dunk contest. The attention led to a scholarship to Australia’s NBA Global Academy.
Doors were opening fast for Tchamwa Tchatchoua, who faced the prospect of leaving home for the first time after growing up in a large close-knit family.
“I got one of the first scholarships to the NBA Global Academy in Australia,” Tchamwa Tchatchoua said. “At first I was just so excited, I didn’t even think of the fact that I wouldn’t get to see my family for that much. I had all these opportunities in front of me, I had dreamed of getting a scholarship. When you play basketball in Cameroon and want to go to the next level, you've got to get a scholarship to go overseas.”
The Global Academy was worlds different from his life in Cameroon. In his native country, Tchamwa Tchatchoua was educated in a rigorous academic atmosphere where he attended school from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and took 18 subjects during an academic year.
“You basically had to study 24/7, so you understand it’s almost impossible to do school and sports in that type of environment,” Tchamwa Tchatchoua said. “The school was trimesters, so you’d go to school for three months and then get a little break.”
Tchamwa Tchatchoua said his native language is his tribe’s Bamileke, but he took courses in Latin, German, French and English. When he began playing in Australia, he had difficulty understanding his coach’s English instructions since he wasn’t very practiced in the language.
“I could say ‘Good morning’ and ‘I’m hungry’ in English,” Tchamwa Tchatchoua said. “I could talk to somebody if they talked to me slow. It was so hard, the first four months I had no idea what my coach was saying in practice in Australia. I had to get help from an assistant coach who was from Argentina, so he knew a little bit of French. His French wasn’t that good, so I was in trouble.”
While classes in Australia weren’t as difficult as his Cameroon studies, Tchamwa Tchatchoua gradually improved his English language skills, and benefited from some extra language training on YouTube.
Though he was still raw as a basketball player when he graduated from the Australian Institute of Sport through the NBA Global Academy program in 2018, his athleticism and potential drew scholarship offers from UNLV, Gonzaga and St. John’s among others.
Tchamwa Tchatchoua chose UNLV, where he appeared in all 31 games as a true freshman in 2018-19 and averaged 3.4 points, 3.5 rebounds and 0.7 blocks in 13.3 minutes per game.
“At UNLV, the game experience was priceless,” Tchamwa Tchatchoua said. “They wanted me to play my first year, they didn’t want me to redshirt. But since I had only played the game two or three years before my freshman year, I knew the best thing for me was to go out there and make mistakes, so I would know what I could work on.”
After UNLV coach Marvin Menzies was fired, Tchamwa Tchatchoua began looking for a new school. He was surprised when Baylor offered him a scholarship, but felt comfortable immediately after meeting Drew, his coaching staff and players.
“When I heard from Baylor, is this a joke?” Tchamwa Tchatchoua said. “I didn’t feel like I was that good to go to a Power Five school. Back then, my numbers were awful. I was kind of surprised. But when I got here, I fell in love with the family atmosphere and how much we care about faith and how much we care about each other as a person. I felt like this was the place I wanted to be.”
Redshirting for Baylor’s 2019-20 team that finished 26-4 before the season ended prematurely due to COVID-19, Tchamwa Tchatchoua developed his skills by practicing against forward Freddie Gillespie.
“It definitely improved my work ethic because I was always looking up to him,” Tchamwa Tchatchoua said. “I believe that getting better is a constant process, no matter if you play good or bad. If you’re not getting better you’re getting worse. I feel like I haven’t played the game for long, so I have so much more margin for improvement.”
Averaging 19 minutes per game off the bench, Tchamwa Tchatchoua gave the Bears’ 2021 national championship team remarkable energy. He averaged 6.4 points and five boards, but his contributions can’t be valued in raw numbers because he was such an inspiration to his teammates with his boundless energy.
Though not particularly a vocal leader, Tchamwa Tchatchoua continues to lead the Bears with his nonstop hustle and desire to wring every bit of energy he can bring to the court.
“He really does everything,” said Baylor guard Matthew Mayer. “He’s always in the best shape. He keeps a lot of balls alive, he’s always getting rebounds, and he’s like a big encourager in the huddle. He can shoot those jump shots now. He’s improved in every aspect of his game. It’s really fun to see.”
Tchamwa Tchatchoua wants to play in the NBA, but is also planning to pursue a career in environmental science down the road after he finishes his degree in the fall.
Last year at age 22, Tchamwa Tchatchoua earned his driver’s license for the first time. He compares his motivation to keep improving as a basketball player to learning to navigate the road behind the wheel of a car.
“Whenever I drive and make a mistake, I don’t stop there,” Tchamwa Tchatchoua said. “I don’t get out and tell the passenger you’ve got to drive. I just keep on driving through my mistakes. It translates to basketball because you just can’t stop there. You’re going to miss wide open shots, but no matter how bad you miss you’ve got to keep shooting the wide open ones.”