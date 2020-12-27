Ex-Baylor assistant Mark Lumley dies following long cancer battle

Lumley drew great satisfaction from watching any hitter improve her swing and pull the most from her ability.

“I think every coach loves to see a kid develop,” said Lumley in a June interview. “When things click, it makes you feel really good and it validates you as a coach. We get great students here who care about education. But they also know we have a tradition of winning and they’ve got to swing the bat well.”

Lumley’s 37-year career included two seasons with Moore at LSU before arriving at Baylor in 2000. Lumley previously spent 12 years as the head coach at Flowering Wells High School in Tucson, Ariz.

Lumley was known for his humor even during difficult times. Following rectal surgery, he began wearing a colostomy bag that he had to change periodically to dump his waste. But in typical Lumley fashion, he found a way to joke about his new accessory.

“I haven’t sent (Baylor athletic director) Mack Rhoades a note yet, but I was going to tell him I had a call from a colostomy bag company to be a model,” said Lumley in February 2019. “You know I look pretty handsome right now. But I turned them down. I’m going to stay at Baylor.”

Throughout the whole cancer ordeal, Moore saw how Lumley relied on his Christian faith and his constant wit.