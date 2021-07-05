Ex-Baylor Bear Muncy makes second All-Star team

For the second time in the past three seasons, Max Muncy is an All-Star.

The 30-year-old Dodgers first baseman was selected to the National League All-Star Team on Sunday. Though he was picked as a reserve — Freddie Freeman of the Braves won the fan vote for the NL’s starting first base gig — Muncy will actually start the game after all. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, who will lead the NL team, said he’ll start Muncy at DH and bat him second in the lineup.

The former Baylor All-American has established himself as one of baseball’s best all-around sluggers, as evidenced by his powerful 2021 numbers. Entering Monday’s action, he was hitting .264 with 61 hits, 12 doubles, 18 home runs, 47 RBIs and a .974 OPS. He leads all NL first basemen in home runs, OBP and slugging percentage.

Muncy also made the All-Star Team in 2019, when he tallied 35 home runs and 98 RBIs for the season. His two All-Star nods are the most ever by a Baylor product, as Hall of Fame pitcher Ted Lyons made just one All-Star Team, in 1939, since much of his career played out before the All-Star Game came about in 1933.