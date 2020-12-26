Ex-Baylor football players have productive Christmas weekend

It was a rather enjoyable Christmas weekend for several former Baylor football players.

On Christmas night, former Baylor linebacker Blake Lynch earned his first career NFL start for the Minnesota Vikings. Lynch performed beautifully, leading the Vikings in tackles with 10 in Minnesota’s 52-33 loss to New Orleans. Lynch played 96 percent of Minnesota’s defensive snaps. In that same game, former BU corner Harrison Hand made three tackles and an interception for the Vikings.

Minnesota’s defense features a third BU player, rookie defensive lineman James Lynch, but he played mostly on special teams in the game.

Then on Saturday, the Carolina Panthers elevated another former Baylor defender Clay Johnston from their practice squad to the active roster. It’s a first for Johnston, a rookie linebacker, who will be available for Sunday’s game against Washington.