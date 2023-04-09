Former Baylor guard LJ Cryer is returning to his hometown as he committed to Houston on Sunday.

Before arriving at Baylor in 2020, Cryer played at Katy Morton Ranch High School where he finished with 3,448 career points, the fifth-most all-time in Texas public schools and the most ever in Houston public schools.

Cryer will be playing against Baylor next season since Houston is joining the Big 12. Cryer has said he wants to play point guard after playing mostly shooting guard in three seasons at Baylor.

"At the end of the day it's home," Cryer told the Houston Chronicle. "It doesn't get any better than playing for your hometown. I feel it's a place I can really develop"

Cryer has also entered the NBA Draft while maintaining his college eligibility. Since the 2020-21 season didn't count against eligibility, Cryer has two years of eligibility remaining.

Cryer finished the 2022-23 season with a career-high 30-point outburst in an 85-76 loss to Creighton in the second round of the NCAA Tournament in Denver.

During his junior season, Cryer averaged 15 points, 2.1 rebounds and two assists while shooting 45.3 percent from the field, 41.5 percent from 3-point range and 89.4 percent from the free throw line.

Cryer stayed relatively injury free following a sophomore year in which he missed 15 games due to stress fractures in his feet. However, he was effective in the 19 games that he played in 2021-22 as he averaged 13.5 points while shooting 46.8 percent from 3-point range and 77.8 percent from the free throw line.

In his first season at Baylor in 2020-21, Cryer was a reserve player for the Bears’ national championship team.