Former Baylor offensive lineman Grant Miller has agreed to a free agent contract with the Los Angeles Rams.

Miller started at guard for the Bears for two seasons after transferring from Vanderbilt. He's the son of former Baylor offensive lineman Fred Miller, who was picked in the fifth round of the 1996 NFL Draft by the then St. Louis Rams, and enjoyed a 14-year career.

Miller is the fifth former Baylor player to agree to a free agent contract following this year's draft, including offensive lineman Connor Galvin by Detroit, tight end Ben Sims by Minnesota, safety Christian Morgan by Green Bay, and cornerback Mark Milton by Carolina.

Three former Baylor players have received mini-camp invitations, including center Jacob Gall by Atlanta and Indianapolis, wide receiver Gavin Holmes by Philadelphia and offensive lineman Khalil Keith by the New York Giants.