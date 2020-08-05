Ex-Baylor pitcher Castano called up to majors

Even in a global pandemic, dreams can come true.
Daniel Castano is proof. The Miami Marlins called up Castano to their Major League roster, announcing the move Tuesday night. The former Baylor pitcher spent the 2019 season with the Marlins’ Class A affiliate in Jupiter, Fla., and the Double-A Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp.
The left-hander sizzled for the Shrimp last year, including registering a 13-strikeout performance in a complete-game win over the Mississippi Braves last August. For the season he went 7-4 with a 3.48 ERA and 104 strikeouts across 119 innings in both levels.
“Sic ‘em! Love all my teammates and coaches at BU, what a journey,” Castano tweeted in response to a congratulatory tweet from Baylor baseball’s account Tuesday. “Wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for them and the Good Lord.”
Castano said last year in an interview that his faith has kept him “level-headed” throughout his minor league journey.
Castano pitched for the Bears from 2014-16, mostly as a weekend starter. He went 13-15 with a 3.92 ERA in 50 appearances, including 37 starts. The St. Louis Cardinals selected him in the 19th round of the 2016 MLB Draft, following his junior season, then traded him to the Marlins in December 2017 as part of a package for all-star outfielder Marcell Ozuna.
He always boasted strong secondary stuff with lively tailing movement that could coax swings and misses from batters. But where he has transformed himself as a pitcher in recent seasons is in shoring up his control. Castano’s strikeout-to-walk ratio at Baylor was 1.65-to-1, whereas it’s 4.4-to-1 as a professional.
Castano’s promotion to the big leagues makes him the 44th Baylor player in program history to reach the majors. He’s the second ex-Baylor player currently in the bigs, joining Los Angeles Dodgers slugger Max Muncy.
The Marlins recently endured a week-long layoff after a COVID-19 outbreak among the team, but resumed playing on Tuesday against the Baltimore Orioles.
