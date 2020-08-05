Ex-Baylor pitcher Castano called up to majors

Even in a global pandemic, dreams can come true.

Daniel Castano is proof. The Miami Marlins called up Castano to their Major League roster, announcing the move Tuesday night. The former Baylor pitcher spent the 2019 season with the Marlins’ Class A affiliate in Jupiter, Fla., and the Double-A Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp.

The left-hander sizzled for the Shrimp last year, including registering a 13-strikeout performance in a complete-game win over the Mississippi Braves last August. For the season he went 7-4 with a 3.48 ERA and 104 strikeouts across 119 innings in both levels.

“Sic ‘em! Love all my teammates and coaches at BU, what a journey,” Castano tweeted in response to a congratulatory tweet from Baylor baseball’s account Tuesday. “Wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for them and the Good Lord.”

Castano said last year in an interview that his faith has kept him “level-headed” throughout his minor league journey.