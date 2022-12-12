 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ex-Baylor QB Drones headed to Virginia Tech

Albany Baylor Football (copy)

Former Baylor quarterback Kyron Drones announced Monday that he's committed to Virginia Tech.

 LM Otero, Associated Press

Former Baylor quarterback Kyron Drones announced Monday that he has committed to Virginia Tech.

Following Baylor's season-ending 38-27 loss to Texas, Drones had announced that he was entering the transfer portal but was keeping his options open to return to Baylor.

The redshirt freshman played sparingly behind starter Blake Shapen this season as he hit 14 of 23 passes for 219 yards and a touchdown while rushing for 49 yards and two scores in five games.

Shapen will be a junior next season while freshman Austin Novosad is expected to enroll at Baylor in the spring.

Baylor Football: Kyron Drones Highlights
