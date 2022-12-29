Ex-Baylor QB Stidham excited to get 1st NFL start

HENDERSON, Nev. — Quarterback Jarrett Stidham called getting the opportunity to start his first NFL game “a dream come true” even if the circumstances weren’t ideal and the opponent Sunday owns the league’s top defense.

Stidham, a former Baylor quarterback, takes the place of Derek Carr, whose nine-year stint with the Raiders likely ended Wednesday when he was benched for the final two games by Las Vegas coach Josh McDaniels. Carr left the Raiders’ facility and hasn’t returned.

“He’s getting the chance of a lifetime,” defensive end Maxx Crosby said of Stidham, “and I’m going to be his biggest fan.”

Like Carr, Stidham was informed Wednesday morning. He said he spoke with Carr, who told Stidham to maintain an even keel no matter what happens on the field.

“I can’t thank him enough for everything he’s helped me with personally and professionally,” Stidham said. “Him and his wife both have been very supportive and very welcoming to me and my wife here and our time together. He’s just a great human being and obviously a great football player, too."