Ex-Baylor star Bromell clocks world-leading 9.88 in 100

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As the Olympic Games draw closer, Trayvon Bromell looks more than ready.

The former Baylor star clocked a world-leading time of 9.88 seconds to easily win the North Florida Invitational on Friday.

Bromell, 25, definitely seems to be rounding into shape as the Tokyo Games get closer. He also won at last week’s World Athletics Continental Tour Gold meet in Eugene, Ore. The time in Florida was his best since the 2016 U.S. Olympic Trials.

At those 2016 Olympics, Bromell finished eighth in the 100-meter final that was won by Jamaica’s Usain Bolt. He tore his Achilles in the 4x100 relay final, a race where the U.S. finished third but was disqualified for a bad exchange.

This year’s Olympic Trials will be June 18-27 in Eugene.