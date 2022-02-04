Ex-Bear Jennings wins award for special needs work

The honor recognizes baseball families or individuals who help serve the special needs community and who embody servant leadership. Jennings pitched nine seasons in the big leagues with the Colorado Rockies, Texas Rangers and Houston Astros.

“Winning this award is very special to me,” Jennings said. “From having a child of my own on the spectrum, to teaming up with the Rockies to build a special needs field early in my playing career and being a part of Keeper of The Game from its inception, giving back to our special needs friends has always held a place in my heart.”