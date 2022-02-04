 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ex-Bear Jennings wins award for special needs work
0 Comments

Ex-Bear Jennings wins award for special needs work

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Jason Jennings.jpg

Former Baylor and MLB pitcher Jason Jennings won the Keeper of the Game Award for his work with special-needs children.

 Teruko LaMendola

Former Baylor pitcher Jason Jennings has won the 2021 Keeper of the Game Award, announced Friday.

The honor recognizes baseball families or individuals who help serve the special needs community and who embody servant leadership. Jennings pitched nine seasons in the big leagues with the Colorado Rockies, Texas Rangers and Houston Astros.

“Winning this award is very special to me,” Jennings said. “From having a child of my own on the spectrum, to teaming up with the Rockies to build a special needs field early in my playing career and being a part of Keeper of The Game from its inception, giving back to our special needs friends has always held a place in my heart.”

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Four Super Bowl facts you should know ahead of the big game

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

McHenry commits to Baylor
Baylor

McHenry commits to Baylor

Quarterback Brayson McHenry from Texarkana's Texas High is coming to Baylor as a preferred walk-on with the 2022 class.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert