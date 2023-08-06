When the big boss is also your day-to-day supervisor, the level of scrutiny is higher.

That’s how the Baylor tight ends feel about offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes, who doubles as their position coach.

“Expectations are higher on us than anyone,” sophomore Kelsey Johnson said. “What he says is, ‘If the tight ends can't get it right and are making a lot of mistakes, how is the rest of the offense going to do?’ He wants us to lead the offense in everything we do.”

History has shown that Grimes isn’t afraid to lean on the group.

There have been tight ends among the top six receivers on the roster in back-to-back seasons. Senior Drake Dabney is the leading returner with 264 receiving yards and a pair of touchdowns in that span.

“(Grimes) is going to use us,” Dabney said. “This room definitely has what it takes to be able to go out there and just do whatever we need to do, whether it’s run block, pass block, or go out there and make the catches we need to.”

Depth was a problem at tight end last season. Dabney hurt his leg in the Texas Tech game and missed the final five games of the season, while Johnson missed three games early on with his own injury.

That shouldn’t be a problem this season.

In addition to Dabney and Johnson, the room includes junior Gavin Yates, redshirt junior Mark Patton, redshirt freshman Cody Mladenka, freshmen Matt Klopfenstein and Hawkins Polley and North Texas transfer Jake Roberts.

“Having more guys in the room definitely helps,” Dabney said. “Being able to just make each other better, compete with each other and just split reps and help each other out in practice takes a lot off our legs and just allows us to get better as a group.”

Of all the newcomers, Roberts stands out.

A former three-star prospect from Norman, Oklahoma, he didn’t miss a game in three years at North Texas, making 43 catches for 541 yards with three touchdowns in 37 career games.

That Baylor puts so much focus on the tight end group was a big reason Roberts chose to join the Bears.

“We take pride in it,” Roberts said. “Coach Grimes puts a special role on the tight end group to help lead the offense and make the plays that come to us. It's going to allow us to put a lot more tight ends out there, and I think we're gonna be able to do a lot of good stuff.”

Roberts’ fresh perspective has helped the whole group.

“Jake’s done a tremendous job of helping the young guys and stepping into a leadership role right away,” Dabney said. “Being able to have him, the whole room, everyone just feeds off each other and it makes each other better.”

After Ben Sims, a back-to-back all-conference honorable mention and Baylor’s all-time leader in career touchdowns for a tight end, graduated, Dabney immediately became the most experienced player in the group.

The feeling of being the ‘Old Man’ was odd at first, but it’s a role he’s since embraced.

“It’s like, ‘I don’t feel that old.’ But then, I’m like, ‘Golly, this is my fourth year here,’” he said. “It’s a blessing to be able to have a leadership role and help some young guys out. I know they come and ask me stuff, and it’s just amazing to be in this position.”

Early in the second quarter last season against TCU, the 6-foot-2, 251-pound Johnson took a quick handoff from quarterback Blake Shapen and rumbled for a two-yard touchdown.

To compete for a Big 12 title, Baylor is going to have to be creative on offense, and the tight end group allows it to do just that.

Grimes has plenty more tricks up his sleeve.

“I don't want to say a lot,” Johnson said, barely holding back a smile. “Based on what we did last year and the fact that we have more people in the room and are more versatile, (Coach Grimes) is more comfortable putting us in different positions to make a lot of different plays.”