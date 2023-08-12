Ketron Jackson knows what it feels like to get passed over.

When Jackson first got to Baylor after transferring from Arkansas in the offseason, he told wide receiver coach Dallas Baker that he wanted to start with the reserves and earn his spot in the starting lineup.

“I came from them bringing other dudes in and just automatically giving them spots,” Jackson said. “I (didn’t) want that. I respect those guys. I'm not gonna do that. I'm gonna work for whatever I get.”

The Bears’ receiver group is one of the most experienced on the team, as the top three players are back from last season.

Monaray Baldwin led the team with 33 catches for 565 yards and four touchdowns despite missing two games with an injury, and Hal Presley caught 32 passes for 382 yards and four scores.

Josh Cameron, who went from walk-on to scholarship player, broke out in the last part of the season and finished with 386 receiving yards.

Javon Gipson, Cameron Bonner, Armani Winfield and Jordan Nabors all saw game action last season.

“We’re really, really deep,” Presley said of the group. “So if one of us goes down, God forbid, we're going to be ready. Everybody can catch, everybody can jump and everybody can run really, really fast.”

The receivers kind of had no choice but to step up last year after the top three receivers from the Big 12 title-winning team in 2021 — Tyquan Thornton, RJ Sneed and Drew Estrada — all left.

It was difficult at times. But in the long run, it might be a good thing.

"It helped us mature, and mature fast,” Baldwin said. “Last year, we really didn’t have anybody with any experience. When you add guys like Ketron, and we’ve got guys who played the whole year, it really helps.”

Jackson adds a completely different element. At 6-foot-2 and 208 pounds, he immediately becomes one of the biggest players on the team. Add in his speed, and he can help take the group from good to elite.

“Ketron has brought a lot of confidence with him,” Presley said. Coming in, he didn't have a problem with confidence. That's something that a lot of guys can grab onto.”

Ranked the No. 21 receiver in the nation coming out of high school, Jackson played sparingly in two years at Arkansas, making eight starts and finishing his career with the Razorbacks with 21 catches for 374 yards and four touchdowns.

He said he picked Baylor because the team immediately made him feel like family and he’s much closer to his hometown of Royse City.

“I feel as comfortable as ever,” Jackson said.

Blake Shapen will start at quarterback when Baylor opens the season at home against Texas State on Sept. 2.

After bursting onto the scene in 2021, Shapen had an inconsistent season last year, his first as the starter. Everyone, from Shapen himself to the other quarterbacks to head coach Dave Aranda, is optimistic he’s going to have a resurgent year in 2023.

From what they’ve seen in the spring and fall, add the receivers to the list of Shapen believers.

“Blake’s got a great ball,” Jackson said. “I’ll be just staring at the ball. He threw a good ball to Jordan (Nabors), and I was just like ‘Man, that’s a pretty ball.’ I feel like he's been very accurate and he's very decisive in all his passes.”

After winning the Big 12 title in 2021, Baylor underwhelmed last season, dropping its final three regular season games and losing in the Armed Forces Bowl to finish 6-7 overall.

The receivers not only used the way last year finished as motivation but also think they have the talent to get back to the mountaintop.