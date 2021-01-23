Explosive Butler, Vital spark Baylor men's win over OSU

STILLWATER, Okla. — Exploding for 22 points, Baylor guard Jared Butler did his usual thing against Oklahoma State, but this time the Bears’ defensive whiz showed he could score a little too.

Hitting eight of nine shots, senior forward Mark Vital scored a career-high 19 points as the No. 2 Bears overcame a sluggish first half to roll to an 81-66 win Saturday afternoon at Gallagher-Iba Arena.

It marked the first time Vital has scored in double figures this season, and topped his previous high of 17 points against Gonzaga in the second round of the 2019 NCAA tournament. Vital also contributed five rebounds, two blocks and two steals as the Bears improved to 14-0 overall and 7-0 in the Big 12.

“Mark played really well, he finished in traffic, he played tough out there, he grabbed all the rebounds, he finished all his lay-ins,” said Baylor guard Davion Mitchell, who collected nine assists. “We just kept looking for him and he kept finishing.”

There was no stopping Butler either as he nailed six of seven 3-point shots after hitting seven of nine beyond the arc in Monday’s 77-69 win over No. 9 Kansas. Butler also dished out six assists.