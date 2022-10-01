Explosive returns lift Oklahoma State past Baylor, 36-25

On gold-out day at McLane Stadium, Oklahoma State showed it still holds the gold standard for kick returners.

Dez Bryant, Justin Blackmon and Tyreek Hill are long gone, but the Cowboys have some breakaway threats to carry on the tradition.

Jaden Nixon returned the second half kickoff for a 98-yard touchdown before Brennan Presley’s 50-yard return set up the Cowboys’ next touchdown.

Those explosive returns forced No. 16 Baylor to play catch-up throughout the second half, something they could never quite pull off as the No. 9 Cowboys walked away with a 36-25 win before a sellout crowd of 47,979 on a picturesque Saturday afternoon.

The home loss was Baylor’s first since 2020 when the Cowboys stomped the COVID-19 decimated Bears, 42-3. The Bears (3-2, 1-1) proved last season that running the table at home is crucial to making the Big 12 championship game, so the loss to the Cowboys (4-0, 1-0) was a big blow in their bid to defend their title.

“We obviously take great pride in defending McLane, and every time we cross the river and play over here, it’s important,” said Baylor linebacker Dillon Doyle. “And obviously we didn’t play well enough to win today. So I mean, thankfully we have a bye week to go into now and learn from things and then go about our business and try to turn this thing around.”

Saturday was a rematch of last year’s Big 12 championship game, and the Bears will always have great memories of their 21-16 win. But that Baylor team had a sure sense of itself. This one is still trying to find its identity.

“We just need to play to our standard of football all the time,” said Baylor offensive tackle Connor Galvin. “We started slow in the first half. Came out in the second half, we started really fast. We just need to start out fast through the whole game. We just need to find ourselves, first drive, second drive, third drive, fourth drive throughout the whole game.”

The Bears put up plenty of impressive offensive numbers as Blake Shapen hit 28 of 40 passes for 345 yards and two touchdowns and Monaray Baldwin collected seven catches for 174 yards and two scores. Freshman running back Richard Reese continued to put up big numbers as he rushed for 85 yards and a touchdown.

Though Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders threw for 181 yards and a touchdown and rushed for a team-high 75 yards and a score, the Bears outgained the Cowboys with 457 yards to 379.

But Baylor had no match for Oklahoma State’s pair of game-breaking kick returns in the third quarter.

“Particularly special teams, we were outplayed in that area,” said Baylor coach Dave Aranda. “It’s disappointing to see. You look from our side of it all the improvement that has to take place there to get us to where we’re a viable outfit. We’ve got to handle that better. I think the hidden yardage in this is not really good for the Baylor Bears.”

With the Cowboys leading 16-3 at halftime, Nixon caught Noah Rauschenberg’s kickoff at the 2 and broke loose from an attempted tackle by Devyn Bobby near Oklahoma State’s 35. Rauschenberg also took a shot at Nixon, but he broke into the clear and outraced everyone for his 98-yard touchdown.

Shapen came back with a 49-yard touchdown pass to Baldwin, and then the Bears took advantage of Christian Morgan’s interception at Oklahoma State’s 37 as Reese scored on a one-yard run to cut the lead to 23-17 with 7:58 remaining in the third quarter.

But Presley returned Baylor’s next kickoff 50 yards to midfield. Sanders followed with a 49-yard pass to a leaping Braydon Johnson to set up Dominic Richardson’s one-yard scoring run to extend Oklahoma State’s lead to 30-17 with 7:14 left in the third quarter.

“I think the (Oklahoma State) tempo was something, but that’s not something we didn’t expect,” Doyle said. “They kind of threw their fastballs our way and we didn’t hit them. We pretty much had down to a tee exactly what they were going to run, we just weren’t able to stop it. That comes with assignment football.”

After Tanner Brown hit a 19-yard field goal for the Cowboys, Shapen came back with a 70-yard touchdown pass to Baldwin, followed by Gavin Holmes’ two-point conversion catch with 2:14 left in the third quarter to cut the lead to 33-25.

But on Baylor’s next possession in the fourth quarter, Holmes couldn’t hang on to Shapen’s pass, and it fell into the arms of Oklahoma State’s Thomas Harper, who returned it 11 yards to the Bears’ 33.

The Cowboys capitalized with Brown’s 26-yard field goal to lift the Cowboys to a 36-25 lead with 4:48 remaining.

The Bears’ first drive was their best of the first half as they moved 59 yards on 10 plays to the 16 before John Mayers nailed a 34-yard field goal.

It didn’t take long for the Cowboys to respond as they moved 75 yards on 15 plays to grab a 7-3 lead with 5:24 left in the first quarter.

Sanders converted on fourth down at the 15 with a one-yard run and then Bryson Green made a leaping catch from Sanders in the back corner of the end zone over Baylor’s AJ McCarty for the touchdown.

With the Bears pinned at their own 2 following an Oklahoma State punt, the Cowboys’ defense swarmed all over Reese for a safety on an ill-timed pitch play to take a 9-3 edge with 13:38 left in the second quarter.

“That play, in particular, had been a positive play just a week earlier,” Aranda said. “So I think we were looking at it from that lens.”

The Bears then moved deep into Oklahoma State territory for fourth-and-one at the 7, but linebacker Mason Cobb made a huge defensive play.

Taking another pitch to the left, Reese was stopped cold by Cobb with a tremendous open-field tackle to end the scoring threat with 8:23 left in the second quarter.

Taking advantage of great field position following a Baylor punt, the Cowboys closed the first half with a 55-yard drive that ended with Sanders’ one-yard touchdown run to extend their lead to 16-3 with 27 seconds remaining.