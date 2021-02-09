Eyes on the road: Lady Bears focused on Tech, not big picture

The Baylor Lady Bears have been so dominant in Big 12 play over the last dozen years that at different times of the conference season they get judged by more than wins and losses.
On Sunday afternoon, Lady Bears coach Kim Mulkey was feeling good following a road win over Kansas State.
At the same time, outside observers could have judged it as a disappointing game, since Big 12-leading Baylor won by just 12 points over the last-place Wildcats. But if Mulkey saw a lack in any aspect of her team’s play, she hasn’t revealed it to the media. She simply credited her team with doing what it needed to do to keep winning and stay atop the Big 12.
That might become a common theme going forward as the seventh-ranked Lady Bears (14-2, 9-1 Big 12) chase their 11th consecutive regular season conference title.
“I knew what we were facing (versus Kansas State on Sunday),” Mulkey said. “I know what we face in the month of February. It’s going to be tough.”
That road continues on Wednesday night as Baylor will battle Texas Tech at 6 p.m. on the Lady Raiders’ home floor at United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock.
Never mind that the Lady Bears already stomped Texas Tech, 91-45, at the Ferrell Center in mid-December.
“You look at it, but you also look at current film of games that they have played recently,” Mulkey said about the previous meeting versus the Lady Raiders. “They’re a better basketball team than when we played them here. Their personnel is different.”
One key difference is that one of Texas Tech’s top scoring options from their previous meeting is now a member of the Baylor program. Guard Chrislyn Carr, who scored seven points and more memorably ended up on the wrong side of a NaLyssa Smith alley-oop/and-one, entered the transfer portal shortly after the loss to the Lady Bears and then enrolled at Baylor for the spring semester.
Carr was the Big 12 Freshman of the Year at Texas Tech in 2019 and averaged 13.9 points for the Lady Raiders last season. But her scoring and minutes had been reduced under Texas Tech’s first-year head coach Krista Gerlich.
Another difference for Texas Tech is that freshman center Khadija Faye didn’t play in the first meeting against Baylor. Faye scored 20 points and grabbed 14 rebounds in the Lady Raiders’ overtime win over Kansas State last week.
On the flip side, Texas Tech will be facing a Baylor team that is playing better than it did in mid-December. Since Lady Bears guard DiJonai Carrington returned to the lineup from a COVID-19 quarantine, Baylor’s inside-outside game has markedly progressed.
Carrington has scored 50 points in three games following her coronavirus absence. That includes hitting nine 3-pointers, an element Mulkey was practically begging to get out of her guards.
Baylor hit seven shots from beyond the arc, offsetting Kansas State’s zone defense and the Wildcats prowess inside with 6-foot-6 center Ayoka Lee. The Lady Bears could potentially get back to their high frequency of points in the paint against Texas Tech.
“It will be a lot smoother because me and their post players match up a little better whereas Kansas State, (Lee) was a lot bigger than me,” Baylor center Queen Egbo said. “Maybe that will give me a little bit more edge to go out there and dominate more offensively.”
Following the trip to Lubbock, Baylor has back-to-back home games against Texas and West Virginia, two teams currently in the top half of the Big 12 standings. Wins in all three of those games would mean the Lady Bears gain a significant edge in the conference race.
Mulkey, though, has her squad focused on the moment.
“When we finish in Lubbock, we’ll take the next day off because we have to give them one day off a week and then we’ll start our preparation for a Sunday game with Texas,” she said.