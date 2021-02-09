Eyes on the road: Lady Bears focused on Tech, not big picture

The Baylor Lady Bears have been so dominant in Big 12 play over the last dozen years that at different times of the conference season they get judged by more than wins and losses.

On Sunday afternoon, Lady Bears coach Kim Mulkey was feeling good following a road win over Kansas State.

At the same time, outside observers could have judged it as a disappointing game, since Big 12-leading Baylor won by just 12 points over the last-place Wildcats. But if Mulkey saw a lack in any aspect of her team’s play, she hasn’t revealed it to the media. She simply credited her team with doing what it needed to do to keep winning and stay atop the Big 12.

That might become a common theme going forward as the seventh-ranked Lady Bears (14-2, 9-1 Big 12) chase their 11th consecutive regular season conference title.

“I knew what we were facing (versus Kansas State on Sunday),” Mulkey said. “I know what we face in the month of February. It’s going to be tough.”

That road continues on Wednesday night as Baylor will battle Texas Tech at 6 p.m. on the Lady Raiders’ home floor at United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock.

Never mind that the Lady Bears already stomped Texas Tech, 91-45, at the Ferrell Center in mid-December.