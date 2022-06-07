Fantastic Four: Baylor goes 4-for-4 in qualifying relays for NCAA meet

You won’t hear any of the announcers for the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships refer to the meet as the “Bear Relays.”

But maybe they should.

Baylor qualified four relay teams for the NCAA meet, the maximum number any team can send. That includes the 4x100 and 4x400 relay squads for both the women’s and men’s divisions.

“Other schools don’t do that, so I feel like it’s put Baylor on the map again and shows them that we can do it, too,” said junior Mariah Ayers, who will run the leadoff leg on both relay quartets for the BU women.

Just think of the possibilities if the NCAA adopted the UIL state meet format of awarding double points in relay races. Nothing like that is on the table, so Baylor will have to settle for the standard 10 points if it’s fortunate enough to win any of those races. But, hey, that’s still pretty nice.

When Michael Ford gathered his troops before this season, he laid it out for them. When it comes to the relays, let’s go 4-for-4.

“Yeah, that was one of the goals of the season, was to have them all go,” Ford said. “Last season, we had three out of the four. I haven’t looked at the list yet, but I always think it’s very important to show the nation that we are good in the 4x100 and the 4x400 so if you came to Baylor, you can do both and make it to nationals.”

Of course, getting to nationals and then getting the stick around in gold medal position are two very different things. The NCAA meet competition will prove salty. Several SEC schools, like LSU and Florida, always excel in the relays.

But don’t count out the Bears. Take the men’s sprint relay foursome, for instance. The commentators aren’t likely to trump up Baylor as one of the race favorites. And yet the Bears have set school records in each of their last two races, going 38.96 at the Big 12 meet and then bettering that with a 38.87 at the NCAA West Prelims in Arkansas.

“To be honest, I think we have a really good chance,” said senior Isaiah Cunningham, one of the sprint relay stars along with Laurenz Colbert, Kamden Jackson and De’montray Callis. “All we really have to do is get the stick around. We’re a young team and we have (gained) a lot of experience throughout the year. I feel like we’ve got that connection going on, so we have a really good chance of at least getting top three. At least.”

Baylor has a rich history in the 4x4, including 19 past men’s NCAA titles (outdoor and indoor). The Bears’ best time this year was a 3:02.18 from the foursome of Hasani Barr, Jayson Baldridge, Nathaniel Ezekiel and Dillon Bedell at the NCAA West Prelims. That was the fourth-best clocking at that meet behind Texas, TCU and USC, and the competition stacks up even tougher at the NCAA meet.

One of Baylor’s most experienced relay legs, Howard “Trey” Fields III, has been dealing with an injury, and Ford said he’d be a race-day decision on Wednesday whether he’d go. Matthew Moorer is another option in the Bears’ deep pool.

And you might want to grab your scuba mask, because venturing into the Baylor women’s 4x400 relay pool requires a deep dive, too. Again, the Bears are ranked “just” 10th in the country entering nationals, but they’ve been gaining steam and coming on strong as the season has progressed. In fact, they shattered the school record at the Big 12 meet by nearly three seconds, buzzing around at 3:26.92.

BU’s top foursome of Ayers, Kavia Francis, Gonte Morake and Imaobong Uko has clocked three of the top 10 4x400 times in program history here in the 2022 season.

In the sprint relay, sophomore Ackera Nugent is not available, and that could dampen the team’s hopes, considering she’s one of the fleetest fliers in the BU women’s program. But Baylor has clocked as fast as 43.65 this season, and Ford is counting on either Francis or Bria Bullard to step up as a quality replacement for Nugent, joining the likes of Ayers, Sydney Washington and Caira Pettaway.

“Have faith, because we all individually run like strong legs,” said Pettaway, who will also compete in the long jump and the 200 at nationals. “We’ve just had a few issues with handoffs. So, I think if we can get the handoffs down, we have a fighting chance. I think we have people on this relay that will fight for it and won’t give up at any minor inconvenience. So, I think we could put something together.”

You never really know how it’s all going to play out on race day. In an event where four people form one unit, so many things play a factor. A bobbled handoff, an unfavorable lane assignment, a bad taco from the night before — all of it can wreak havoc.

On the flip side, when everyone hits their splits, when each leg works in sync with the next, it leads to the most beautiful baton twirling one could imagine.

This much is certain — with four relay teams in the mix, Baylor has signaled it’s a force to reckon with again.

“It says a lot. It just shows we’re putting Baylor back on the map,” Cunningham said. “They used to be Quarter-Miler U, and I feel like we’re earning that type of respect and people are out there looking at us. Even on social media, people are looking at us like, ‘Hey, Baylor is coming back online.’ It’s just a blessing that we’re all getting that rhythm, we’re all getting that confidence back. It’s a good thing.”

