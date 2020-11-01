Faster start priority for Bears

Call them the bipolar Bears.
Throughout this COVID-19 shortened season, Baylor has shown a disturbing tendency to start games slow without the needed intensity. When they fall considerably behind, the Bears’ energy picks up in the second half and they look like a team that can win Big 12 games.
A slow start didn’t hurt them in a season-opening 47-14 blowout of Kansas, but it’s proven costly in three straight losses to West Virginia, Texas and TCU.
The Bears looked comatose Saturday as TCU opened up a 30-0 lead in the second quarter at sparsely attended McLane Stadium that had only 11,667 fans due to COVID-19 restrictions. The Bears looked like they were headed toward a loss similar to the 62-22 disaster against the Horned Frogs in 2016.
But the Bears finally found a spark by scoring a touchdown late in the second quarter and kept building on the momentum until they closed the gap to 33-23 with 10:25 remaining in the game.
Senior quarterback Charlie Brewer specializes in late comebacks, so it wasn’t out of the realm of possibility that he could lead the Bears all the way back. But Baylor’s next drive fizzled and TCU ran out the clock to seal the 33-23 win.
First-year coach Dave Aranda wants to open with the same energy that the Bears finished with when they face No. 17 Iowa State at 6 p.m. Saturday at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames. Baylor’s offense will try to come out in the cool Iowa night with an attacking mindset and an urgency to score.
“In these last couple of second halves, we’ve been down and there’s been kind of the need to go fast,” Aranda said. “When you’re going fast, there’s that frantic pace. We have to build a mindset to start the game that we’re in attack mode from the beginning, and that starts with me.”
Baylor couldn’t move the ball for most of the first half against TCU despite having its entire offensive line intact after COVID-19 forced the Bears to shuffle players up front in the first three games.
Before the final drive of the second quarter, Brewer had hit five of 14 passes for 36 yards with an interception. The Horned Frogs were supplying plenty of pressure as they finished with five sacks, but Brewer was also missing open receivers.
Brewer finally gave Baylor’s offense some life as he hit RJ Sneed for 39 yards to set up the quarterback's one-yard touchdown pass to tight end Ben Sims with 14 seconds left in the first half to cut TCU’s lead to 30-7.
With the Bears moving at a faster pace in the second half, Brewer hit 10 of 20 passes for 127 yards and another touchdown pass to Sims. Though some fans were calling for redshirt freshman quarterback Jacob Zeno to replace Brewer, Aranda stuck with his veteran leader.
“Charlie was getting into a rhythm there, and I think the protection got better,” Aranda said. “Then defensively there were some three-and-outs. But certainly you look at early in the game. You look at the execution, you look at effort, you look at, ‘Hey, this was called in this situation, how many times was that repped throughout the week? Are we putting guys in the best position?’ You look at everything. I think the ability to start faster, and then for our confidence to grow from that is integral.”
The Bears still haven’t made a strong commitment to the running game as they rank last in the Big 12 with 92.3 yards rushing per game and 2.8 yards per carry. Baylor picked up just 75 yards on 33 rushes against the Horned Frogs.
But after senior John Lovett went out early against TCU with an upper body injury, redshirt freshman Craig “Sqwirl” Williams gave the Bears a lift with 82 yards on just nine carries. His 32-yard blast up the middle for a touchdown cut TCU’s lead to 33-23 with 10:25 remaining in the game.
“I think we’re still trying to find our identity,” Aranda said. “When you look at that second half and maybe potentially at a couple other second halves, you’re looking at guys as if they’re walking up to the plate and there are two strikes on them, they’re not choking up on the bat, they’re going to take their full cut. We’re getting some of those cuts later in games, but we need to get those cuts at the start of games.”
Baylor’s defense also needs some work after TCU amassed 247 yards rushing and averaged 5.6 yards per carry as Darwin Barlow picked up 117 yards on 16 carries and Zach Evans rushed for 81 yards on seven carries.
The Bears didn’t allow as many big plays as they did in a 27-16 loss to Texas on Oct. 24, but Barlow broke away for a 74-yard run.
The Bears got better production from their defensive linemen as Ryan Miller produced a sack and Brayden Utley made five tackles and recovered a fumble.
“Defensively some of the stuff that we had, we had 10 guys in the right spot, we had one guy late, one guy this, one guy that,” Aranda said. “I’m going to look at just how much we’re doing, can we simplify there? When we simplified it in the second half, I thought we did much better.”
Aranda was proud of the way his team responded in the second half to get back into the game. Though the Bears were trailing 30-7 at halftime, Aranda could sense that they hadn’t given up.
“There are so many fighters here in our locker room, guys with a ton of heart and a really, really strong care factor,” Aranda said. “You find guys who are bringing up the positives and are working to find stuff to build on. I think that just speaks to the culture here. We will build off those positives.”
