 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fedora named USFL's New Orleans Breakers coach
0 Comments

Fedora named USFL's New Orleans Breakers coach

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
20200226_spt_larry_fedora_jl3

Former Baylor offensive coordinator Larry Fedora has been named head coach of the USFL's New Orleans Breakers.

 Jerry Larson, Tribune-Herald

Former Baylor offensive coordinator Larry Fedora has been named the head coach of the new United States Football League's New Orleans Breakers.

Fedora was Baylor's offensive coordinator in 2020 in head coach Dave Aranda's debut season before he was replaced by Jeff Grimes.

Fedora had previously been head coach at Southern Mississippi from 2008-11 and North Carolina from 2012-18.

Fedora and Jeff Fisher (Michigan Panthers) will complete the USFL’s roster of head coaches, joining Bart Andrus (Philadelphia Stars), Todd Haley (Tampa Bay Bandits), Skip Holtz (Birmingham Stallions), Mike Riley (New Jersey Generals), Kevin Sumlin (Houston Gamblers) and Kirby Wilson (Pittsburgh Maulers).

The USFL revealed that the first game of the season will be April 16 at Protective Stadium, featuring the New Jersey Generals at the Birmingham Stallions. The new league will feature 10-game schedules.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

David 'Big Papi' Ortiz elected into Major League Baseball Hall of Fame

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert