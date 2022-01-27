Fedora named USFL's New Orleans Breakers coach

Former Baylor offensive coordinator Larry Fedora has been named the head coach of the new United States Football League's New Orleans Breakers.

Fedora was Baylor's offensive coordinator in 2020 in head coach Dave Aranda's debut season before he was replaced by Jeff Grimes.

Fedora had previously been head coach at Southern Mississippi from 2008-11 and North Carolina from 2012-18.

Fedora and Jeff Fisher (Michigan Panthers) will complete the USFL’s roster of head coaches, joining Bart Andrus (Philadelphia Stars), Todd Haley (Tampa Bay Bandits), Skip Holtz (Birmingham Stallions), Mike Riley (New Jersey Generals), Kevin Sumlin (Houston Gamblers) and Kirby Wilson (Pittsburgh Maulers).

The USFL revealed that the first game of the season will be April 16 at Protective Stadium, featuring the New Jersey Generals at the Birmingham Stallions. The new league will feature 10-game schedules.

