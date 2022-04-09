Feed the Beaver, 10 years later: Bears worked hard, played hard on way to record win streak

Looking back now, it wasn’t any mystical qualities possessed by a resplendent river rodent that led to Baylor baseball’s all-time greatest winning streak.

Oh, sure, you can remember that year as the “Feed the Beaver” season if you want. The members of the 2012 Bears aren’t going to hold it against you. But even in the midst of that magical time, the players viewed the beaver that emerged from the Brazos as more of a colorful distraction than any real secret to their staggering success. Kind of like the gopher in Caddyshack.

No, it boiled down to this. The 2012 Baylor baseball team achieved one of the most memorable seasons in program history because they were a bunch of cocky, fun-loving guys who had grown tired of losing games they knew they should have won.

“Basically, that whole season comes back to UTA kicking the absolute crap out of us on a Tuesday night,” said Max Muncy, who manned first base for those Bears and now is an All-Star slugger for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Well, it at least felt like a crap-kicking to the Bears at the time. UT-Arlington won by a slim 5-4 score in that March 13, 2012, contest in Arlington, as the Mavericks rallied for three runs in the bottom of the ninth. The loss sent the talented yet scuffling Bears to an 11-7 record, with a Big 12-opening series against Texas Tech awaiting on the horizon.

It also sent them to a come-to-Jesus meeting of sorts. Then-Baylor head coach Steve Smith let the Bears hear it on the bus ride home from Arlington. Once arriving back in Waco, the players held their own airing of grievances.

“I think the key was us being cocky as hell,” Muncy said. “We knew we were good and we started off real bad. … We got our butts kicked by UTA, a team that should never beat us. And we kind of had a team meeting the next day, players only, and pretty much everyone heard each other out. I think I remember that very clearly, basically saying, ‘What are we doing? We’re too good of a team to be losing these games.’

“Next thing you know, we’re 24 games down the road without a loss. We kind of took it on ourselves to realize we were way better than what we were playing.”

Indeed, what happened next captured the attention of the college baseball world. With 10 years of hindsight, it still feels amazing, and it certainly felt unbelievable to everyone at the time as it was unfolding.

Baylor went more than a month without losing. The Bears strung together a school-record and Big 12-record 24 wins in a row. That included sweeping its first six Big 12 series to start conference at 18-0. Day after day, game after game, they couldn’t lose.

Such winning streaks are incredibly uncommon in any sport. But in baseball? Where weird things happen every day?

Yeah, it was crazy.

“We knew it was special,” said Max Garner, a relief pitcher for the 2012 Bears who now works in commercial real estate in the Austin area. “You’d go back to your apartment after a Friday night win or a Saturday win with a couple of guys from the team and talk about the win and you’d be like, ‘Man, it kind of feels like we shouldn’t have won that game.’ Couple of times that happened.”

Let’s address the elephant in the room — or rather the critter from the creek. To be clear, the beaver was very real. The animal was first spotted crawling out of the Brazos and around the outside of Baylor Ballpark shortly after the Bears’ loss to UTA. Infielder Joey Hainsfurther even approached the creature and interacted with it, as the story goes.

As Baylor began to rack up win after win on the diamond, the beaver became part good-luck charm, part unofficial team mascot, part rallying cry.

“At some point we were beating up on someone, I can’t remember who it was, Oklahoma State or Texas Tech, but it was at the start of the win streak and someone said, ‘Give that beaver a ball’ or something like that on a home run,” Garner said. “It turned into someone saying, ‘Feed the Beaver,’ and a bunch of eyes lit up like we were on to something. I think it was either Crayton Bare or Josh Michalec who said ‘Feed the Beaver’ the first time, but it was like an epiphany moment.”

Oh, they were definitely on to something. “I think I made a T-shirt (design),” Bare said.

The beaver sparked an entire cottage industry. Local vendors started selling “Feed the Beaver” T-shirts. Fans scoped out the area behind the ballpark in hopes of making a beaver sighting, and some even captured photos of themselves with the beaver. “Feed the Beaver!” became a familiar chant at the ballpark, whenever a BU batter stepped into the box, especially sluggers like Muncy and Josh Ludy, who won Big 12 Player of the Year honors that season. The beaver even ended up with his own Twitter feed.

A stuffed beaver toy soon made its way into the dugout, and traveled with the team to road games. Later, after the season, the Bears’ Big 12 championship rings paid homage to their furry friend as a cartoon beaver holding a bat adorned the jewelry.

Again, though, the beaver represented nothing more than a fun sideshow to what was happening on the field. The players save their warmest and fuzziest thoughts not for their righteous river pal, but for their teammates. It was a group that truly embodied a “refuse to lose” mindset.

“I’d say every day we showed up we pretty much expected to win,” said Ludy, who now runs a gun shop in Missouri.

Baylor beat 10 different teams during its incredible 24-game winning streak. Those included Texas Tech, Sam Houston, Kansas, Houston, Oklahoma State, Missouri, Louisiana-Monroe, Kansas State, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi and their archrival Texas A&M.

“Some of us played against each other in Texas growing up, but you’d go on runs in summer ball in high school and a summer ball coach once told me, ‘You guys are going to win because you’re supposed to win.’ I think it kind of felt like that,” Bare said.

Added Muncy, “It’s not like we were facing nobodies. We were facing big teams and we kept finding a way to win. We knew what we were doing. We knew how to win and didn’t know how to lose. That was the biggest thing.”

Around the country, media and college baseball fans started to take notice. The prevailing theme seemed to be, what’s going on in Waco? Baylor was picked fourth in the Big 12’s preseason poll entering the 2012 season behind A&M, Texas and Oklahoma. But over the course of one crazy month-long period, the Bears proved they were not only the team to beat, but the team that couldn’t possibly be beaten.

“I honestly think it surprised everybody,” said Josh Turley, Baylor’s Friday night starter that year who now works in the oil industry in Midland since retiring from pro ball in 2018. “I think probably Texas, A&M, there were several others (that were the favorites), we were probably picked to be middle of the pack that year in the Big 12.

“And maybe that kind of fueled the fire as well. Because we knew we were better than that. We knew we weren’t, as Muncy said, playing up to our standards. I think it’s just wanting to live up to our expectations rather than everybody else’s.”

All that confidence manifested itself in a slew of career years. Turley went 9-1 with a 1.96 ERA as the Bears’ ace. Trent Blank, who had switched from a traditional over-the-top throwing motion to a sidearm delivery the year before, fashioned an 11-1 record with a 2.23 ERA. Tyler Bremer was 7-1 with a 2.61 ERA to round out the weekend rotation.

“I had to pitch behind Turley,” said Blank, now the bullpen coach for the Seattle Mariners. “Turley kept going out there and putting up W’s. Always felt like a little weight on my back. But, also, got more comfortable as we packed on more wins.”

Baylor’s bullpen got the job done, too, behind the likes of Bare, Garner, Michalec, Dillon Newman, Kolt Browder and others. But the hurlers didn’t really have to be flawless, considering they benefited from an offense that hit .309 with 46 home runs.

“We just had so much confidence that we’d score four or five runs that the pitching staff, our hearts didn’t get beating very fast most of the time,” Garner said.

Ludy tattooed the ball all year on his way to a .360 batting average, 16 homers and 71 RBIs. Several of the likable catcher’s old teammates reveled in their memories of Ludy especially punishing K-State that year. “Ludy had, like, 30 home runs in three games,” Muncy said.

Added former shortstop Jack Miller, “That (K-State series) was the most memorable weekend. I think Ludy hit five jacks, that’s one thing I remember. And we had some hecklers down the right-field line and some guys in the suite. I think we had some rain delays, weather delays, and they kept chirping us. That was one of my most fun weekends that I remember.”

Ludy wasn’t alone in dancing the monster mash. Nathan Orf and Lawton Langford set the table beautifully at the top of the lineup, combining for 104 runs. Logan Vick hit .345 that season and teamed with Ludy and the future big leaguer Muncy (.322, 56 RBIs) to comprise an intimidating meat of the order. Down in the bottom of the order, Miller, Dan Evatt, Cal Towey and Adam Toth supplied no shortage of pop and run production.

And then if teams ever did manage to send a ball screaming toward a gap, there was always a good chance that Vick might run it down. The centerfielder made a habit out of flinging his body around like a crash test dummy to come up with catches.

“He always took off like Superman. He was always three, four feet (in the air) — bam!” Bare said.

Vick responded with a quip and a chuckle, saying, “I was a white boy in center field, so I had to lay out more often than not.”

Almost to a man, these former Bears recall that few memories from that season linger any sweeter than the sweep of the Aggies.

“One of my most memorable ones was A&M,” Turley said. “A&M was (ranked) 2 and we were 6 at the time. I don’t know how many wins we had before we went into that series, but I knew that was a big series.”

Baylor entered that April weekend riding a 21-game streak. That was back when the Bears played the Aggies and Longhorns in split-site series, and they were slated to head to College Station for the Friday series opener before returning to Waco for the final two games.

Before raucous crowds filled with scores of delirious Baylor fans, the Bears won all three games of the series to push their overall winning streak to 24 and their Big 12 record to a perfect 18-0.

“I don’t think any of us knew how much of a smile it was going to put on our face to walk out of the dugout after a pregame and see the bleachers full 30 minutes before first pitch,” Garner said. “It was just such a crazy environment to have night games where it was standing-room only at the ballpark. I just remember how special it was to have a full stadium full of enthusiastic fans who were champing at the bit to get behind us the whole year.”

Baylor ascended all the way to No. 1 in some college baseball polls after the dusting of the SEC-departing Aggies. Then, just like that, the Bears proved mortal again. They promptly lost to UTSA two nights later, 4-1, in San Antonio, as the streak finally hit its conclusion.

But there were still celebrations to come — clinching the Big 12 title with a series with over Texas, winning the Waco Regional in part behind a gritty pitching effort from Austin Stone against Dallas Baptist. Though the Bears’ season ended shy of their goal of the College World Series, as they fell to Arkansas in the three-game Super Regional, these days the guys remember the good times far more than the bad.

And there were lots of good times. This was a team that worked hard. Then it went out and played hard. And then it played hard some more – if you catch the drift.

“I don’t know if I’m allowed to speak of those times,” said Miller, as his former teammates stifled snickers.

Put it this way: those 2012 Bears enjoyed themselves on and off the field.

“After the games, we still hung out. It wasn’t like it stopped when we left the field,” Blank said. “I do think that is a part of it.”

Garner laughed that the bullpen could have been sponsored by Scruffy Murphy’s, the popular bar near campus. And he was only half-joking.

“We took advantage of our newfound star power on campus, I guess, to a degree,” Garner said. “There was nobody on the team out of control, but there were definitely people out enjoying beating A&M on a Saturday night for a couple of hours.

“Sunday sweep parties became a thing. It had never been a thing before, but it happened so many times in a row that we started celebrating it on Sundays. But we never lost focus. There are a couple of places in Waco that would have everybody there on weeknights, and we’d go, but then practice the next day would still be as intense as it could be.”

Have you ever seen Richard Linklater’s semi-biographical 2016 movie “Everybody Wants Some?” It centers around a Texas college baseball team in the early 1980s and mostly follows the players as they flitter between one party or another in between practices and games.

To a certain extent, that was the life of the 2012 Bears.

That season, along with the rest of their Baylor tenure, created lasting bonds among the players. Even in the Zoom call that produced the interviews for this story, the old Bears fell into a familiar pattern of cajoling and chuckling, of ragging and reminiscing.

“I think that’s what was unique about us,” said Toth, the former rightfielder who now works in the commercial real estate business in Frisco. “We were a group on the field and we were a group off the field, just like Trent said. There’s no separation. Nobody went their separate ways. We were a team and we did everything together, basically.”

Baylor is planning a 10-year reunion dinner for the 2012 Bears on April 30, the Saturday of the current Bears’ series against Texas Tech at Baylor Ballpark. An on-field recognition is in the works prior to that contest against the Red Raiders.

Several of the 2012 players plan to be there. Others, like Muncy and Blank with their big-league jobs, have conflicts and won’t be able to make that. (No word on whether the beaver will attend. The animals live around 16 years, so it’s possible he’s still alive and could make an appearance.)

Beaver or not, those 2012 baseball Bears will long be recalled as one of the most unique, most driven teams Baylor has ever assembled.

“That was the most confident group of people I’ve ever been around,” Garner said. “Work after baseball, minor league baseball, other teams in college — that was the most bought-in to a goal people I’ve ever had before. … It was the most fun I’ve ever had in my life for about five months there. It was awesome.”

