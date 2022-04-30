'Feed the Beaver' reunion rekindles special memories for 2012 Bears

Sometimes a decade can pass in the blink of an eye. To a certain extent, that’s the way it felt for the members of the 2012 Baylor baseball team.

“As soon as I walked up, it was like we picked up right where we left off,” said former outfielder Dan Evatt. “We’re a little thicker, maybe a little older. Few more gray hairs, few more wrinkles. … But it’s cool just to get an update on everybody’s life.”

Baylor honored that memorable Big 12 championship-winning bunch on Saturday, rekindling decade-old visions of a 49-win season that included a conference-record 24-game winning streak and the first No. 1 national ranking in program history.

More than 15 members of that 2012 Baylor team gathered on the Baylor Ballpark diamond before the current Bears’ game against Texas Tech. They soaked in the applause from the crowd and turned and watched a video on the scoreboard showing some of their highlights. Then a pair of All-Americans from that season tossed out the ceremonial first pitch, as former pitcher Josh Turley fired a strike to his former catcher Josh Ludy, the 2012 Big 12 Player of the Year.

Told that he looked like he could still pitch, Turley laughed and said, “That took all I had.”

That season featured a “Feed the Beaver” rallying cry inspired by a critter that crawled out of the Brazos at the start of the team’s winning streak. While the real-life beaver failed to make an appearance, there was a sighting of a Baylor fan adorned in a fuzzy beaver costume, just as that fan had done in the 2012 season.

Also in attendance for the recognition was former Baylor head coach Steve Smith. It marked Smith’s first official appearance at Baylor since being fired following the 2015 season. Asked if he had any hesitancy in returning, Smith said simply, “No.”

For him, reuniting with his players meant everything.

“It’s more than memories. It’s really the fruit of the labor, seeing who they are today. I’m pretty proud of that,” Smith said.

Many of those former Baylor players, now in their early 30s, are husbands and fathers these days. Smith said he gets a kick out of hearing their stories of fatherhood.

“I used to tell them about that back in the day,” said Smith, who is currently working in the Detroit Tigers’ organization. “Most of them I could kind of halfway predict what they were going to have. (Max) Garner said that a while ago, ‘You told me I was going to have a boy that was going to do to me everything that I had done to you.’ He said, ‘You were exactly right.’”

That Baylor team started out Big 12 play by sweeping its first six conference series to open at 18-0. The Bears also won the Waco Regional before falling a win shy of a College World Series trip, losing in a three-game series to Arkansas.

“As soon as I stepped on here, it was like, ‘Dang,’” said Evatt, shifting the diamond dirt underneath his shoes. “It’s a walk down memory lane. It just doesn’t feel that long ago.”

The reunited Bears were scheduled to gather for a dinner Saturday night that would include former assistant coaches Steve “Hoot” Johnigan, now a BU softball assistant, and Mitch Thompson, now the head coach at McLennan Community College.

But being back on the field proved particularly special.

“We just had fun, though. We had an ease about us,” Evatt said. “We were serious about our business, but we had a calm, peace and ease about us at the same time. We had a confidence. We just knew when we started the game we’d be good, and that was kind of how it worked out.

“I was thinking back on winning (24) in a row. You don’t realize what is going on. You just don’t. And the way baseball works, if you stop long enough to think about it, you’ll screw it up.”

When he was let go by Baylor seven years ago, Smith reflected on the culture of the university by saying that his program was about winning, but was not only about winning. He repeated that sentiment again on Saturday, as its truth hit him anew while being surrounded by so many of his old guys.

“The thing you don’t have when you first start coaching, you don’t have anything but the scoreboard,” Smith said. “If you hang in there long enough, eventually you will have these (moments). … You see guys coming back and you start to understand exactly what you’re doing.”

