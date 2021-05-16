Fields keeps Baylor's 400 winning streak alive at Big 12 meet

Now Miller will set her sights on pulling an NCAA title two-fer, as she claimed the first national title of her career in the indoor season.

In the men’s 110 hurdles, BU’s Deshaun Jones sped to the gold with a season-best clocking of 13.70 seconds. Running in lane three, the sophomore transfer from Barton Creek (Kan.) Community College added a Big 12 outdoor title to the conference indoor crown he won in the 60-meter hurdles earlier this year.

It was a tight race in the women’s 100 hurdles, with Texas sophomore Tara Davis nipping Baylor freshman Ackera Nugent for the win. Davis clocked 13.02 and Nugent came in at 13.07 for the silver. UT’s Chanel Brissett was third at 13.17.

Baylor also claimed a silver medal in the women’s 4x100 relay. The Bears’ foursome of Arria Minor, Nugent, Sydney Washington and Mariah Ayers motored around the oval in a time of 44.82, behind only champion Texas (44.36).

It was a dominant day for the Longhorns, who swept both the women’s and men’s team titles. The UT women tallied a Big 12-record 207 points, while the Longhorn men finished with 173 points, second all-time in meet history.