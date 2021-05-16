Fields keeps Baylor's 400 winning streak alive at Big 12 meet

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Quarter-Miler U hasn’t retired.
For the sixth straight Big 12 Outdoor Track and Field Championships, a Baylor sprinter won the 400-meter title. This time that honor belonged to senior Howard “Trey” Fields III, as his performance capped a solid final day for Baylor that included three combined event wins for the men’s and women’s teams.
You’d have to go back to 2014 to see the last Big 12 meet when the 400 champion wore a singlet in something other than Baylor green. George Caddick won the title in 2015, then Wil London claimed four straight conference titles from 2016-19. There was no Big 12 outdoor meet last year due to COVID-19.
Fields executed his race nicely in taking the win in 45.72 seconds, just ahead of TCU senior Derrick Mokaleng (45.95).
Prior to the meet, Fields had mentioned that his goal was “just to win,” a goal he obviously accomplished. Now he’ll turn his attention to the upcoming regional and NCAA meets.
Baylor senior Aaliyah Miller, who set a meet record in Saturday’s prelims, fittingly capped off her weekend with a Big 12 title in the 800. She didn’t shave any time off her record in the final, but Miller cruised to a winning time of 2:04.42, more than a second ahead of second-place finisher Stephanie Moss of Oklahoma State (2:05.83).
Now Miller will set her sights on pulling an NCAA title two-fer, as she claimed the first national title of her career in the indoor season.
In the men’s 110 hurdles, BU’s Deshaun Jones sped to the gold with a season-best clocking of 13.70 seconds. Running in lane three, the sophomore transfer from Barton Creek (Kan.) Community College added a Big 12 outdoor title to the conference indoor crown he won in the 60-meter hurdles earlier this year.
It was a tight race in the women’s 100 hurdles, with Texas sophomore Tara Davis nipping Baylor freshman Ackera Nugent for the win. Davis clocked 13.02 and Nugent came in at 13.07 for the silver. UT’s Chanel Brissett was third at 13.17.
Baylor also claimed a silver medal in the women’s 4x100 relay. The Bears’ foursome of Arria Minor, Nugent, Sydney Washington and Mariah Ayers motored around the oval in a time of 44.82, behind only champion Texas (44.36).
It was a dominant day for the Longhorns, who swept both the women’s and men’s team titles. The UT women tallied a Big 12-record 207 points, while the Longhorn men finished with 173 points, second all-time in meet history.
The Baylor men took bronze in the final race of the day, the 4x400 relay. They clocked 3:03.80 in a close race that was won by Texas (3:03.35). Oklahoma took second at 3:03.68.