Fields, Nugent score wins for Baylor track

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Baylor’s track and field teams surged to a strong finish at the Rod McCravy Invitational on Saturday.

Baylor senior Howard “Trey” Fields III powered to a win in the 400-meter dash, clocking 46.32. Fields also anchored the Bears’ 4x400 relay squad to a second-place finish to Kentucky. Their time of 3:06.23 ranked eighth best in the country as of Saturday evening. Kentucky ran 3:05.07 to win.

Joining Fields on that relay were sophomore Dillon Bedell, junior Matthew Moorer and senior Jayson Baldridge.

For the BU women, Ackera Nugent kept up her hot pace by winning another 60-meters hurdle title. She went for a time of 7.93 seconds in the semifinals and laid down a 7.96 in the final, edging Kentucky junior Masai Russell (8.00 flat) for the win.

Kavia Francis, Mariah Ayers, Aaliyah Miller and Imaobong Uko scored a second-place finish in the 4x400-meter relay, finishing in 3:36.04.

The Bears will run next weekend at the Charlie Thomas Invitational in College Station.