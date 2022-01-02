Fifth-year seniors Bernard, Smith come up big in Sugar Bowl win

NEW ORLEANS — Still recovering from the disappointment of a 2-7 season, Baylor veterans Terrel Bernard, Abram Smith and Jalen Pitre had to decide whether they wanted to return for their fifth seasons in 2021.
All agreed on one thing: They didn’t want their Baylor careers to end in such dismal fashion.
Pitre came back to become a consensus All-America safety while Bernard and Smith were all-Big 12 players who came through with monster performances in No. 6 Baylor’s 21-7 Sugar Bowl win over No. 8 Ole Miss at the Superdome on Saturday night.
Bernard was named the game’s most outstanding player after amassing 17 tackles with 10 solo stops and two sacks from his linebacker spot.
Smith was just as valuable to Baylor’s offense as he bruised and banged his way for 172 yards rushing on 25 carries.
Getting numerous other outstanding performances, the Bears set a school record with their 12th win in coach Dave Aranda’s second season. Baylor (12-2) could finally bury the memory of its 26-14 loss to Georgia in the 2020 Sugar Bowl.
“I feel like it shows the growth of the team,” Bernard said. “Since the day we got to New Orleans, I think everybody had front-side focus on keeping the main thing the main thing, and coming here and winning this game. Like Coach Aranda said, doing something that Baylor has never done before, winning 12 games, I couldn't be more proud of the guys.”
With the COVID-19 Omicron variant raging, the Bears have spent the last few weeks in a bubble. They were cleared to play, and the bonding time made them an even more cohesive unit.
“I feel like these past two and a half, three weeks of preparing for this game, we've had some of our best practices, and put together a really good plan,” Bernard said. “And I’m just really excited to see how we executed and came out here and did what we were supposed to do.”
With Bernard leading the way, the Bears amassed nine sacks for 59 yards. Like Bernard, linebacker Bryson Jackson also collected two sacks, while Pitre, defensive linemen Brayden Utley and Cole Maxwell, linebacker Garmon Randolph and cornerback Al Walcott had one apiece.
Baylor was originally credited with 10 sacks in the postgame statistics. Even after Mississippi starting quarterback Matt Corral went down with an ankle injury late in the first quarter, the Bears didn’t alter their defensive game plan against backup Luke Altmyer.
They just kept the pressure coming, and it resulted in the Bears collecting three interceptions, including two by TJ Woods and Walcott’s pick and return for a Sugar Bowl record 96-yard touchdown in the second quarter.
“Our pass rush and the pressures that Coach (Ron) Roberts was calling, a lot of them were getting home,” Bernard said. “Just the D-line causing havoc, the corners and safeties doing their part locking up receivers, and linebackers running around and making plays because the D-line is taking on multiple blockers. I think it all kind of came full circle towards the end. I think we had one of our best games this year.”
Aranda wasn’t surprised that Bernard inspired Baylor’s tremendous defensive performance because he’s done that throughout his career.
“Here's Terrel with all of this history and all of this accomplishment and all of this championship-level play, and he's still striving, man,” Aranda said. “He's still working out and grinding to get better, and I think that's the path right there. So I’m way proud of him.
With quarterback Gerry Bohanon struggling in his return from a hamstring injury, the pressure was on Smith to carry the offense.
Smith couldn’t have been more effective as he set a Baylor single-season rushing record with 1,601 yards following his 172-yard performance. Though the Rebels knew Smith was going to carry the ball, they never stopped him for a loss.
Smith broke away for a 49-yard run in the second quarter, and the rest of the time he was grinding out yardage, often plowing over Ole Miss defenders.
“In our running back room, one thing that we establish is bully ball,” Smith said. “And so we kind of just live by that. It is going to be a grind. But those four yards, six yards, they eventually are going to pop for 20, maybe 40. So for us, we just had that instilled in us from the beginning that everything is not going to be perfect, and you've got to grind it out.”
Aranda was proud of how his team persevered and did what it took to beat the Rebels and finish the season with a 12-2 record following his two-win 2020 debut season.
“The change from last year to this year was really kind of breaking all of that down and earning trust and believing in each other and being selfless,” Aranda said. “And I think when you get to that, you get to a team. This was a great team win. I'm proud, man. I'm a little saddened because I know that this part is over, but I'm humbled and appreciative.”
Picked eighth in the Big 12 preseason poll, the Bears delivered a season nobody anticipated, and the fifth-year seniors were a major factor.
“I think it goes back to what Coach Aranda said, just doing things the way they are supposed to be done, not necessarily what you say, but how you do it,” Bernard said. “You just keep putting one foot in front of the other, doing what you are supposed to do, day in and day out. Eventually your time will come. And it's just crazy to see the growth and everything that's happened to get to this point.”