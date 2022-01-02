Fifth-year seniors Bernard, Smith come up big in Sugar Bowl win

With the COVID-19 Omicron variant raging, the Bears have spent the last few weeks in a bubble. They were cleared to play, and the bonding time made them an even more cohesive unit.

“I feel like these past two and a half, three weeks of preparing for this game, we've had some of our best practices, and put together a really good plan,” Bernard said. “And I’m just really excited to see how we executed and came out here and did what we were supposed to do.”

With Bernard leading the way, the Bears amassed nine sacks for 59 yards. Like Bernard, linebacker Bryson Jackson also collected two sacks, while Pitre, defensive linemen Brayden Utley and Cole Maxwell, linebacker Garmon Randolph and cornerback Al Walcott had one apiece.

Baylor was originally credited with 10 sacks in the postgame statistics. Even after Mississippi starting quarterback Matt Corral went down with an ankle injury late in the first quarter, the Bears didn’t alter their defensive game plan against backup Luke Altmyer.

They just kept the pressure coming, and it resulted in the Bears collecting three interceptions, including two by TJ Woods and Walcott’s pick and return for a Sugar Bowl record 96-yard touchdown in the second quarter.

