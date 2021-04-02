Final Four: Baylor Bears psyched for tough-minded Houston Cougars

“Coaches put emphasis on it every time that whoever is on the court has to rebound,” Grimes said. “Crash the glass whether it’s offensively or defensively. We’re a tough team and we have no choice but to rebound.”

While the Bears rank sixth in the country with 83 points per game, Houston is a physical, athletic defensive team that’s ranked second nationally by allowing 57.6 points per game.

“Defensively, they have a great toughness about them, and you can see why they’ve been so successful this year,” Drew said. “When you watch them play they just don’t give up many easy buckets or easy shots. Everything’s contested, everything’s earned.”

While No. 1 Baylor beat a pair of high seeds in No. 5 Gonzaga in the Sweet 16 and No. 3 Arkansas in the Elite Eight South region, the Cougars beat four double-digit seeds to make the Final Four, including No. 14 Cleveland State (87-56), No. 10 Rutgers (63-60), No. 11 Syracuse (62-46) and No. 12 Oregon State (67-61).

But Drew knows the difficulty of beating Sampson’s teams after playing his Oklahoma squads early in his tenure at Baylor beginning in 2003-04.

“I have the utmost respect for Coach Sampson going back to when he was at Oklahoma when I first got to the league,” Drew said. “He’s someone I stayed in contact with and learned a lot from, and he’s an outstanding coach. We got a great team, they got a great team, and whoever makes a couple more plays, makes a couple more free throws, takes care of the ball a little bit better, rebounds it a little bit better, that’s the team that will move on.”

