Final Four: Baylor men to face Houston at 4:14 p.m. Saturday
Final Four: Baylor men to face Houston at 4:14 p.m. Saturday

Baylor will face Houston at 4:14 p.m. Saturday in the Final Four semifinals at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

The second game between Gonzaga and UCLA is set for 7:34 p.m. Saturday. Both games will be televised on CBS.

The No.1-seeded Bears (26-2) won the South region with an 81-72 win over Arkansas while No. 2 Houston (28-3) won the Midwest with a 67-61 win over Oregon State.

No. 1 Gonzaga (30-0) is the West champion following an 85-66 win over USC while No. 11 UCLA (22-9) is the East champion following a 51-49 win over Michigan.

