Final Four brings father-son reunion

Sampson previously guided Oklahoma to the 2002 Final Four during his 12-year reign in Norman. After a two-year stint at Indiana, Sampson worked as an NBA assistant for the Milwaukee Bucks and Houston Rockets before returning to college coaching.

“When I look around at the banners, it’s crazy to think I’ve been part of tournament teams from three different decades at Houston,” Alvin said. “Coach Sampson had a great vision, and the culture has changed and we’ve become highly competitive. Now we’re going to the Final Four for the first time since 1984. To see where we came from to where we are now is truly amazing, and it’s a testament to coach Sampson and his staff.”

Following his playing days at Idaho State, Alvin III planned to be an agent for pro athletes after graduation in 2002.

“I was miserable, I was chasing money,” Alvin III said. “I thought I was going to manage athletes’ money and be a millionaire. I found out that wasn’t my calling.”

Alvin III spent time with his friend Rashard Lewis, who was playing for the Seattle SuperSonics, and realized how much he enjoyed being back around the game. He called his father to tell him that he wanted to go into coaching, but Alvin told him to take a while to think about it.