Final Four Capsules: Baylor, Houston, Gonzaga, UCLA

No. 1 Baylor vs. No. 3 Houston
Time, site: 4:14 p.m., Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis
TV: CBS
BAYLOR BEARS
Coach: Scott Drew, 368-215 in 18 seasons at Baylor (388-226 in 19 seasons overall)
2020-21 record: 26-2 (13-1, 1st in Big 12)
How they got here: Won the South region by beating No. 12 Hartford (79-55), No. 9 Wisconsin (76-63), No. 5 Villanova (62-51) and No. 3 Arkansas (81-72).
NCAA tournament history: 18-14 in 13 appearances, 3 Final Fours
Last Final Four appearance before 2021: 1950, lost to North Carolina State, 53-41, in third-place game
Best finish: Lost to Kentucky, 58-42, in 1948 championship game
Strengths: The Bears feature the best starting backcourt in the country with first-team All-American Jared Butler (16.5 ppg, 4.8 assts, 2.0 steals), MaCio Teague (15.9 ppg, 4.1 reb) and third-team All-American Davion Mitchell (14.0 ppg, 5.3 assts). Mitchell is the national defensive player of the year and forward Mark Vital is also a lockdown defender. Coming off the bench, forward Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua brings great energy while Adam Flagler and Matthew Mayer are productive scorers.
Potential weaknesses: With guard-heavy scoring, the Bears don’t get much offensive production from centers Flo Thamba and Tchamwa Tchatchoua. Baylor leads the country with a 41.1 3-point percentage, but long-range shooting has been erratic during the NCAA tournament.
HOUSTON COUGARS
Coach: Kelvin Sampson, 167-63 in seven seasons at Houston (667-333 in 32 seasons overall)
2020-21 record: 28-3 (14-3, 2nd in AAC)
How they got here: Won the Midwest region by beating No. 14 Cleveland State (87-56), No. 10 Rutgers (63-60), No. 11 Syracuse (62-46) and No. 12 Oregon State (67-61)
NCAA tournament history: 33-26 in 22 appearances, 6 Final Fours
Last Final Four appearance before 2021: 1984, lost to Georgetown, 84-75, in championship game
Best finish: Lost in national championship games in 1983 to North Carolina State and 1984 to Georgetown
Strengths: The Cougars feature a superb backcourt led by Kansas transfer Quentin Grimes, an All-American who is averaging 18 points and 5.8 rebounds while shooting 41.3 percent from 3-point range. Marcus Sasser is averaging 13.8 points while point guard DeJon Jarreau is averaging 10.8 points and 4.4 assists. Led by forward Justin Gorham with 8.7 rebounds per game, Houston is strong on the boards by averaging nine more per game than opponents.
Potential weaknesses: Despite Grimes’ impressive shooting, the Cougars can be an erratic 3-point shooting team as they’ve shot 35.4 percent. With the guards taking the bulk of the shots, the Cougars don’t get a lot of scoring from their big men.
No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 11 UCLA
Time, site: 7:34 p.m., Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis
TV: CBS
GONZAGA BULLDOGS
Coach: Mark Few, 627-124 in 22 seasons
2020-21 record: 30-0 (15-0, 1st in WCC)
How they got here: Won the West region by beating No. 16 Norfolk State (98-55), No. 8 Oklahoma (87-71), No. 5 Creighton (83-65), and No. 6 USC (85-66)
NCAA tournament history: 38-22 in 23 appearances
Final Four appearances: 2
Last Final Four appearance before 2021: 2017
Best finish: Lost to North Carolina, 71-65, in 2017 national championship game
Strengths: Attempting to complete the season as the first unbeaten team since Indiana in 1976, Gonzaga features the nation’s highest scoring team with 91.6 points per game. The Zags feature three All-Americans in forward Drew Timme (19 ppg, 7.2 reb), guard Corey Kispert (18.9 ppg, 45.3 3-point percentage), and guard Jalen Suggs (14 ppg, 4.5 assts). Like Baylor, Gonzaga is a veteran team with remarkable chemistry.
Potential weaknesses: It’s difficult to find a weakness in a 30-0 team. But with a 37.1 3-point shooting percentage, Gonzaga isn’t as accurate of a 3-point shooting team as the Bears.
UCLA BRUINS
Coach: Mick Cronin, 41-21 in two seasons (406-192 in 17 seasons overall)
2020-21 record: 22-9 (13-6, 4th in Pac-12)
How they got here: Won East region by beating No. 6 BYU (73-62), No. 14 Abilene Christian (67-47), No. 2 Alabama (88-78), and No. 1 Michigan (51-49)
NCAA tournament history: 105-40 in 48 appearances
Last Final Four appearance before 2021: Lost to Memphis, 78-63, in 2008 semifinals
Best finish: Won national titles in 1964, 1965, 1967, 1968, 1969, 1970, 1971, 1972, 1973, 1975, 1995
Strengths: The Bruins still have the greatest resume in NCAA history with 11 national championships, but they’re the Cinderella team of this year’s Final Four as a No. 11 seed that finished fourth in the Pac-12. UCLA is led by guard Johnny Juzang with 15.5 points per game while forward Jaime Jaquez (12.1 ppg, 6.1 reb) and guard Jules Bernard (10.5 ppg, 5.2 reb) are productive players. The Bruins are a solid defensive team that’s allowing 67.6 points per game.
Potential weaknesses: Though the Bruins usually get balanced scoring, they can be offensively challenged as their 72.9 scoring average is the lowest among Final Four teams. They made it to the Final Four with a 51-49 win over No. 1 seed Michigan in the Elite Eight despite shooting 38.9 percent from the field.