Final Four Capsules: Baylor, Houston, Gonzaga, UCLA

Potential weaknesses: With guard-heavy scoring, the Bears don’t get much offensive production from centers Flo Thamba and Tchamwa Tchatchoua. Baylor leads the country with a 41.1 3-point percentage, but long-range shooting has been erratic during the NCAA tournament.

HOUSTON COUGARS

Coach: Kelvin Sampson, 167-63 in seven seasons at Houston (667-333 in 32 seasons overall)

2020-21 record: 28-3 (14-3, 2nd in AAC)

How they got here: Won the Midwest region by beating No. 14 Cleveland State (87-56), No. 10 Rutgers (63-60), No. 11 Syracuse (62-46) and No. 12 Oregon State (67-61)

NCAA tournament history: 33-26 in 22 appearances, 6 Final Fours

Last Final Four appearance before 2021: 1984, lost to Georgetown, 84-75, in championship game

Best finish: Lost in national championship games in 1983 to North Carolina State and 1984 to Georgetown