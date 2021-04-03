Final Four Notebook: Baylor 2020 seniors on hand for Final Four; 73-year wait; wrecking balls

Both Gillespie and Bandoo were in the stands while Okeke was on Baylor’s sideline as a graduate assistant. Additionally, former Baylor forward Tristan Clark was also on hand to watch after retiring from basketball last fall due to a lingering knee injury.

“We did talk to our team before we went out and said that Freddie and Devonte and Tristan were all in the stands, and how much they wish they had this opportunity but they’re here to cheer us on,” said Baylor coach Scott Drew. “Moments like that make you reflect and think you feel so bad for the guys that didn’t have that opportunity and never will, but at the same time you feel so blessed and fortunate these guys are here this year.”