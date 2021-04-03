Final Four Notebook: Baylor 2020 seniors on hand for Final Four; 73-year wait; wrecking balls

INDIANAPOLIS — When the 2020 NCAA tournament was canceled due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Baylor seniors Freddie Gillespie, Devonte Bandoo and Obim Okeke didn’t get a chance to pursue their dreams of winning a national championship.
But all three former Bears were at Lucas Oil Stadium to watch the Bears roll to a 78-59 win over Houston in the Final Four semifinals on Saturday to advance to Monday night’s championship game.
Both Gillespie and Bandoo were in the stands while Okeke was on Baylor’s sideline as a graduate assistant. Additionally, former Baylor forward Tristan Clark was also on hand to watch after retiring from basketball last fall due to a lingering knee injury.
“We did talk to our team before we went out and said that Freddie and Devonte and Tristan were all in the stands, and how much they wish they had this opportunity but they’re here to cheer us on,” said Baylor coach Scott Drew. “Moments like that make you reflect and think you feel so bad for the guys that didn’t have that opportunity and never will, but at the same time you feel so blessed and fortunate these guys are here this year.”
Mitchell delivers flawless floor game
Baylor guard Davion Mitchell became the first player since 1987 with double-digit assists and no turnovers in a Final Four game.
Mitchell’s 11 assists were the most in the Final Four since 2003.
“I thought he made great reads,” Drew said. “I thought he really got going at the end of the half and I know everyone was excited with his last 3. But that’s what makes him so good is he’s a two-way player. Defensive player of the year, but on the offensive end he can score and he can create for others.”
Baylor’s 23 assists were the most by a team in the Final Four since UNLV’s 24 in a 103-73 championship game win over Duke in 1990.
Bears’ first title game in 73 years
Baylor’s 73-year span between national championship game appearances is the second-longest in NCAA Division I history.
Wisconsin went 74 years between national championship appearances. After a 39-34 win over Washington State in the 1941 national title game, the Badgers finally returned in 2015 when they dropped a 68-63 decision to Duke.
Before Scott Drew and Kim Mulkey transformed Baylor University into bright blips on the national basketball radar, coach Bill Henderson presid…
The Bears are headed to Monday night’s national championship game for the first time since a 58-42 loss to Kentucky in 1948.
“That was one of my goals and I know some of my teammates’ goals, just to leave a legacy at Baylor, create Baylor as blue blood,” said junior guard Jared Butler.
“And get guys coming to Baylor and seen as highly-touted, respected program. And Coach Drew is the coach for it, and the staff is the staff for it.”
Miley Cyrus brings the noise between games
She came in like a wrecking ball.
Well, at least once. Miley Cyrus, the pop singer who got her start as a child star on the Disney TV show “Hannah Montana,” performed in between the Baylor-Houston and Gonzaga-UCLA games on Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Cyrus hearkened back to the past with per performance, as she covered tunes by a variety of different artists. She sang “Don’t Stop Me Now” by Queen, “Heart of Glass” by Blondie, “We Will Rock You” by Queen, and “Edge of Seventeen” by Stevie Nicks, while socially-distanced fans danced far away from the stage.
Cyrus did finally mix in one of her own songs, too — the aforementioned “Wrecking Ball.”
“After Baylor brought out the wrecking ball at one end of Lucas Oil Stadium,” tweeted sports columnist Gregg Doyel of the Indianapolis Star, “Miley Cyrus played ‘Wrecking Ball’ at the other. Both were very impressive, and very loud.”
