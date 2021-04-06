Final Four Notebook: Butler named tournament MOP

INDIANAPOLIS — Buoyed by remarkable performances in the Final Four, Baylor All-America guard Jared Butler was named the most outstanding performer in the NCAA tournament.
In the Bears' 86-70 blowout of Gonzaga to win the national championship, Butler amassed 22 points and seven assists. He helped the Bears reach the title game by scoring 17 first-half points in Saturday’s 78-59 win over Houston.
Butler buried eight of 14 3-pointers in the two Final Four games after struggling earlier in the tournament by hitting six of 24 3s. Butler averaged 15.2 points in Baylor’s six NCAA tournament wins.
“I was struggling the whole tournament, probably until the Final Four,” Butler said. “As a shooter, it's hard. It just makes the days longer and you think about it all day long. But I knew I couldn't go the whole tournament and not shoot well, and that's what I was holding my hat on. My teammates found me, kept feeding me the ball, telling me to shoot the ball.”
Butler was joined on the all-NCAA tournament team by teammate Davion Mitchell, Gonzaga forward Drew Timme and guard Jalen Suggs, and UCLA guard Johnny Juzang.
Bears' ball-handling near flawless
Baylor’s offense has been dynamic all season and continued to be prolific throughout its run to the national championship.
A major key was Baylor’s ballhandling. In the six NCAA tournament wins, the Bears averaged only 7.9 turnovers per game, including nine in each of its last three wins over Arkansas, Houston and Gonzaga.
“With the guards we have, it shouldn't be a hard thing to do,” Butler said. “And that's always a point of emphasis, especially us being so guard-heavy. We would rather get a shot off than a live ball turnover.”
Baylor contains Gonzaga's Timme
Gonzaga All-America forward Drew Timme had dominated in the Zags first five NCAA tournament wins, including a 25-point performance in a 93-90 overtime win against UCLA in the Final Four semifinals.
But the Bears limited Timme to 12 points on five of seven shots while he committed five turnovers.
“He's a heck of a player and we knew we just couldn't let him get the ball because if he got the ball it was a problem for us,” said Baylor coach Scott Drew. “Credit our guys for really having great ball pressure on the perimeter and really trying to limit his touches because if he caught it we knew we were going to be in trouble.”
Waco's Kimble lands prized officiating spot
It wasn’t just the guys wearing Baylor across their chests representing Waco in the national championship game. The Central Texas connections even stretched to the officiating crew.
Waco native Keith Kimble was one of the game’s three officials, along with Randy McCall of Highlands Ranch and Bo Boroski of Indianapolis. Kimble is a 1990 graduate of Waco High and a former basketball player at McLennan Community College and Texas A&I University, which is now known as Texas A&M-Kingsville.
Kimble has officiated games all over the country for the past 21 years, and in 2018 he was chosen to officiate his first Final Four.
Still no unbeatens since '76
The 1976 Indiana Hoosiers can go ahead and pop open the champagne bottles. They’re still the last team to go undefeated for an entire season.
Gonzaga was looking to cap off a perfect run through the 2020-21 campaign with a win over Baylor. The Zags entered Monday night’s game with a 31-0 record following Saturday’s 93-90 overtime win over UCLA.
Since those Bobby Knight-coached Hoosiers, four teams have gone into the Final Four with an unblemished record, and now all four of them have fallen. They were the Larry Bird-led Indiana State Sycamores of 1979, who lost in the title game to Magic Johnson and Michigan State, the Larry Johnson-fueled UNLV Runnin’ Rebels of 1991, who succumbed to Duke in the semifinals, and the 2015 Kentucky Wildcats, who were beaten by Wisconsin in the semis.