Final Four Notebook: Butler named tournament MOP

A major key was Baylor’s ballhandling. In the six NCAA tournament wins, the Bears averaged only 7.9 turnovers per game, including nine in each of its last three wins over Arkansas, Houston and Gonzaga.

“With the guards we have, it shouldn't be a hard thing to do,” Butler said. “And that's always a point of emphasis, especially us being so guard-heavy. We would rather get a shot off than a live ball turnover.”

Baylor contains Gonzaga's Timme

Gonzaga All-America forward Drew Timme had dominated in the Zags first five NCAA tournament wins, including a 25-point performance in a 93-90 overtime win against UCLA in the Final Four semifinals.

But the Bears limited Timme to 12 points on five of seven shots while he committed five turnovers.

“He's a heck of a player and we knew we just couldn't let him get the ball because if he got the ball it was a problem for us,” said Baylor coach Scott Drew. “Credit our guys for really having great ball pressure on the perimeter and really trying to limit his touches because if he caught it we knew we were going to be in trouble.”

Waco's Kimble lands prized officiating spot