Fireworks galore: Shapen guides explosive Bears by UAlbany, 69-10

The unveiling of the Blake Shapen era gave Baylor a glimpse into everything he could become for this football team.

Highly accurate passing, smart decision making, instinctive running, and the guts to get up from massive hits were all on display.

Hitting 17 of 20 passes for 214 yards and two touchdowns and making a desperate run for a score, Shapen guided the No. 10 Bears to a 69-10 blowout of UAlbany in Saturday night’s season opener at McLane Stadium.

Of course, Shapen showed how efficiently he could perform in a much more pressure packed situation when he completed his first 17 passes for three touchdowns to earn MVP honors in last year’s 21-16 win over Oklahoma State in the Big 12 championship game.

Shapen filled in admirably for injured Gerry Bohanon in three games late last season. But now the Bears are Shapen’s team after he beat out Bohanon for the starting job in the spring.

“Just being able to know I’m going to be the guy and the one playing has helped a lot,” Shapen said. “I think tonight was just a glimpse of what we can see in the future. I felt good all night, and that’s a huge testament to the receivers and the O-line.”

Baylor’s offense needed an inspired performance from Shapen because the running game struggled much of the first half despite one of the most experienced offensive lines in the country. The running game picked up considerably in the second half as the Bears finished with 259 on the ground.

“One thing I appreciate about Blake is he’s understated and there’s no drama,” said Baylor coach Dave Aranda. “Most of the drama is on his head with his Mohawk. He’s Joe Cool. His practices translate into games, and I just love the way he goes about it.”

Baylor’s defense enjoyed a good night against the outmanned Great Danes, allowing just 237 yards. But the Bears’ competition will ramp up considerably on Saturday with a road trip to No. 25 BYU, which went on the road and blasted USF, 50-21, in its season opener.

A third-year sophomore, Shapen asserted his command from the start against the Great Danes, the first FCS team the Bears have played since a 56-17 win over SFA to open the 2019 season.

On the Bears’ first drive, Shapen pulled off a perfect play-action fake and spotted Monaray Baldwin streaking into the end zone for a 47-yard touchdown.

Baylor’s defense turned opportunistic when Bryson Jackson knocked the ball loose from UAlbany receiver Jackson Parker and recovered at the Great Danes’ 29.

“Al Walcott did his job and kept leverage on the runner, and I came in and was aggressive and tried to get the ball out,” Jackson said.

Shapen took the first of two big blows in the first half when Jackson Ambush was called for a personal foul for a late hit.

Shapen had the poise to complete the seven-yard pass to tight end Ben Sims, and the personal foul put the ball on the 11.

Three plays later, Craig “Sqwirl” Williams scampered around the left side for a four-yard touchdown to give the Bears a 14-0 lead with 8:03 left in the first quarter.

It was Williams’ first touchdown since 2020 after a knee injury limited the fifth-year senior to two games last season.

Next another Baylor player with a history of knee injuries showed his stuff.

Catching Tyler Pastula’s punt, Gavin Holmes broke three tackles before racing down the right sideline for a 72-yard touchdown. It was a big comeback moment for Holmes after he missed last season.

The Great Danes briefly slowed Baylor’s momentum by driving 70 yards with Reese Poffenbarger lofting a 17-yard touchdown pass to Julian Hicks to cut Baylor’s lead to 21-7 on the final play of the first quarter.

But Shapen quickly answered as he threw a perfect pass in stride to Hal Presley in the back of the end zone for a 38-yard touchdown with 11:55 left in the second quarter.

Shapen got up from an even bigger hit when AJ Mistler nailed him for a personal foul with 7:21 left in the second quarter.

But once again, Shapen bounced back and guided the Bears on an 11-play, 80-yard drive for their fifth touchdown.

Taking the ball with 2:44 left in the first half, Shapen completed eight straight passes for 65 yards, and did the rest with his legs.

After Shapen scrambled for 16 yards, UAlbany was flagged for pass interference in the end zone, moving the ball to the 1 with one second remaining.

Shapen scrambled around the right side and stretched the ball far enough to hit the pylon for the one-yard touchdown run to extend Baylor’s lead to 35-7 at halftime.

After catching the first-quarter touchdown pass, Baldwin flashed his speed again by running a reverse for a 50-yard scoring run to open the third quarter.

The breakaway run was reminiscent of his 48-yard scoring run in Baylor’s win over Ole Miss in the Sugar Bowl.

Following a 25-yard field goal by John Opalko, redshirt freshman Kyron Drones stepped in at quarterback for the Bears midway through the third quarter and promptly led a 54-yard scoring drive to push Baylor’s lead to 49-10.

Drones finished off the drive by converting a fourth-down play with a nine-yard touchdown scramble. Drones showed he can be an effective passer as he hit five of seven for 100 yards.

Drones guided the Bears on a 61-yard drive with freshman Richard Reese running for a one-yard touchdown with 12:33 left in the game.

Reese scored his second touchdown on a seven-yard run with 9:10 left in the game before Qualan Jones scored Baylor’s final touchdown on a 27-yard run.