First 3 Baylor football kickoff times set

Kickoff times for the first three games of Baylor's 2021 football season have been set.
The Bears will open the season against Texas State at 6 p.m. Sept. 4 in San Marcos.
Baylor will host Texas Southern at 6 p.m. Sept. 11 at McLane Stadium before opening Big 12 play against Kansas in Lawrence at 2:30 p.m. Sept. 18. All three games can be streamed on ESPN-plus.
Kickoff times for the remainder of Baylor's football games will be announced on a 12-day or six-day notice by the Big 12.
Baylor is returning to full capacity at McLane Stadium for 2021 football games after limiting attendance to 25 percent capacity last season due to COVID-19 protocol.
John Werner
Sportswriter at the Tribune-Herald since 1982. When days free up in the summers, I head to the mountains, the desert, rivers & lakes. Places where God’s grandeur overwhelms you. Places best explored by foot, all day and sometimes for several days.
