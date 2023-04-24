Baylor baseball hosts Tarleton State on Tuesday afternoon at Baylor Ballpark following a road trip to Lubbock, with game time rescheduled to 3 p.m. Tuesday due to weather concerns.

The Bears (15-25) salvaged the finale against No. 16 Texas Tech, and produced double-digit hits in the Saturday doubleheader. Baylor has put on double-digit hitting performances in 18 games this season.

The win on Saturday was Baylor’s second road victory following a close 7-6 game against Sam Houston State last Tuesday in Huntsville.

Tuesday will mark just the second meeting between the Bears and the Texans (21-16) since Tarleton made the jump to Division I in 2020. Baylor took the win 8-2 in last year’s contest. Right-hander Jared Matheson (0-0, 5.23 ERA) will get the start for the Bears while the Texans will send another righty out in Piercen McElyea (1-1, 8.57 ERA).

Baylor continues Big 12 play this weekend at home against conference-leading West Virginia.