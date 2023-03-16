Even in the land of 351-team Division I college basketball, coaching is its own small world.

Sometimes, even if you don’t know another coach well, you might still feel like you go way back, because of mutual acquaintances or circumstances.

That’s the way it is for Baylor’s Nicki Collen and Alabama’s Kristy Curry, who share a great deal of mutual respect.

Collen’s Bears and Curry’s Crimson Tide will meet for the first time when they square off in the first round of the NCAA tournament Saturday in Storrs, Connecticut. Though their paths have never crossed before on the court, Collen said she has followed Curry’s teams and admired her character for many years.

“She’s just a really good person in this profession,” Collen said.

A large percentage of coaches in NCAA women’s basketball is single. So, simply being married puts Curry and Collen in a unique sorority, albeit an inclusive one where the pledging process isn’t overly difficult. Basically, you’re in as soon as you say, “I do.”

But the parallels go even deeper for Curry and Collen. Curry’s top assistant at Alabama is her husband Kelly, with whom she has worked for more than 30 years at stops at Louisiana Tech, Purdue and Texas Tech prior to coming to Tuscaloosa in 2013.

Similarly, Nicki met her husband Tom through coaching and they worked together at Colorado State, Louisville and Arkansas. (Tom is not on Nicki’s staff at Baylor.)

“Coaching is a small world,” Nicki said. “I had met Kristy and Kelly, when you’re in this profession and you work with your spouse, you tend to know those people. I met Kristy and Kelly that way.”

Curry said earlier this week that her dealings with the Collens have always been pleasant.

"Obviously she and her husband Tom have coached together, so it’s someone that Kelly and I have known and have had great respect for for years, because they were a husband-wife team there for a little bit," Kristy said. "Watching her with the Atlanta Dream and in my conversations, I’ve always had great respect for Tom and Nicki. Especially with the opportunity she has at Baylor, she’s done a phenomenal job. I just have great respect for her and have always enjoyed my interactions with them."

When Collen took over at Baylor prior to the 2021-22 season, she landed a graduate transfer guard in the transfer portal, Jordan Lewis, from — guess where? — Alabama. Naturally, Collen discussed that move with Curry before finalizing Lewis’s transfer.

“When that whole thing happened, (Curry) definitely wanted Jordan to stay and play her last year, but she understood that (Lewis) had not only graduated from there but also had gotten a master’s from there and probably shouldn’t ask for a sixth year out of her, even though she would have liked it,” Collen said.

Lewis ended up transferring to Baylor with Curry’s blessing, averaging 11.8 points and 5.3 assists for BU’s Big 12 championship team in 2022. She won Big 12 Newcomer of the Year honors.

Back when she coached at Texas Tech from 2006-13, Curry naturally had plenty of meetings with Baylor. Then-coach Kim Mulkey had Curry’s number — among other opponents — as Baylor won 14 games against the Lady Raiders and only lost to them once in that span.

"It’s been a little while since I’ve been in the Big 12," Curry said. "I’ve had a chance to watch them on TV. That's what you do when you're not scouting. ... When (Baylor’s) name popped up, I thought, ‘Hmm, maybe that’s why I paused on that channel.’"

Can Baylor’s supremacy over Curry continue under a new coach in Collen? We’ll get that answer on Saturday at UConn’s Gampel Pavilion.

But whatever the outcome, the respect between the opposing coaches will persist.

“Like, I played at Purdue and that’s where Kristy kind of had her breakthrough in coaching,” Collen said. “When she left and went to Texas Tech, my college roommate (Tammi Hoffman Boozer), who was a manager for us at Purdue, was her (sports information director). She had been the SID for Marsha Sharp and she became the SID for Kristy Curry.

“When this matchup happened, Tammi right away was like, ‘Oh my gosh, two of my favorite people meeting up in the first round!’ Kristy is just a really good person in this profession.”