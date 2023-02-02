Be Awesome Now and the Baylor Department of Wellness are partnering to sponsor the 2023 Fit and Well Expo on Feb. 11 at the SUB Barfield Drawing Room on Baylor’s campus.

The event will run from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and will feature nutrition tips with Regina Mastin of Baylor; fitness tips with Kelvin Robinson of HighPower Fitness; pain-free training tips with Dr. John Weldon of Well Done Physical Therapy; self-love tips with Emily Field of Refit Waco; understanding tripledemic risks with Benjamin Ryan of Baylor; wholeness and balance tips with Jon Singletary of Baylor; and Somatic Yoga with Bianca Davis of East Meets West Training.