Returning starting quarterback Blake Shapen will be among five Baylor players who will attend the Big 12 football media day on July 12 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

Joining Shapen will be tight end Drake Dabney, wide receiver Josh Cameron, defensive lineman TJ Franklin and linebacker Mike Smith along with head coach Dave Aranda.

Baylor, BYU, Houston, Kansas, Oklahoma State, TCU and Texas will be present July 12 while UCF, Cincinnati, Iowa State, Kansas State, Oklahoma, Texas Tech and West Virginia will take the stage July 13.