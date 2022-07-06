Five Bears make preseason all-Big 12 football team

Coming off its 2021 championship season, Baylor is well represented on the 2022 preseason all-Big 12 football team with five selections.

Linebacker Dillon Doyle, offensive linemen Jacob Gall and Connor Galvin, defensive lineman Siaki Ika and tight end Ben Sims represent the Bears on the squad that was selected by the media that covers the league.

Baylor’s five selections are the second-most on the team behind Kansas State’s six.

Texas running back Bijan Robinson was named the league’s preseason offensive player of the year while Kansas State defensive lineman Felix Anudike-Uzomah was named defensive player of the year. Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel, a transfer from UCF, received newcomer of the year honors.

Galvin, a fifth-year senior, was named the Big 12’s offensive lineman of the year in 2021 after starting all 14 games at left tackle. He collected All-America honors from the Associated Press after anchoring a Baylor offensive line that allowed just 18 sacks last year.

Gall, a sixth-year senior heading into his second year for the Bears, started all 14 games at center in 2021 and was named a second-team All-American by the Football Writers Association of America.

Sims, a redshirt senior from San Antonio, produced a career year in 2021 with 31 catches for 361 yards and six touchdowns.

Doyle, a redshirt senior entering his third year at Baylor, finished second on the team with 91 tackles in 2021. The former Iowa transfer earned all-Big 12 honorable mention last season after recording 8.5 tackles for loss for a Baylor defense that held opponents to just 18.3 points per game.

Ika, a junior entering his second year at Baylor, earned Big 12 defensive newcomer of the year honors in 2021 after posting 25 total tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks.

In addition to the three Baylor players, the rest of the all-Big 12 offensive team included Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders, Robinson, Kansas State’s Deuce Vaughn and Iowa State’s Jared Rus in the backfield.

The receivers included TCU’s Quentin Johnston and Texas’ Xavier Worthy, while the rest of the offensive line included Iowa State’s Trevor Downing, Kansas State’s Cooper Beebe and West Virginia’s Zach Frazier. West Virginia kicker Casey Legg and Kansas State kick returner Malik Knowles rounded out the offense.

On the defensive side, Ika was joined on the line by Anudike-Uzomah, Oklahoma State’s Collin Oliver, Iowa State’s Will McDonald and West Virginia’s Dante Stills.

Joining Doyle are a pair of linebackers: Kansas State’s Daniel Green and Texas’ DeMarvion Overshown. Defensive backs include Kansas’ Kenny Logan, Kansas State’s Julius Brents, TCU’s Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, West Virginia’s Charles Woods and Oklahoma State’s Jason Taylor. The punter is Oklahoma’s Michael Turk.