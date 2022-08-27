Five-star Jason Asemota commits to Baylor basketball

Baylor landed its first men's basketball commitment of 2024, and it was a big one as five-star forward Jason Asemota announced his decision on Saturday.

The 6-9 forward from Phoenix Hillcrest Prep chose Baylor over other big-name suitors like Kansas, Arizona State and Memphis.

Asemota committed on his visit to Baylor over the weekend.

It marks the third straight class that Baylor has landed a five-star recruit after guard Keyonte George from Lewisville signed in the 2022 class and forward Ja'Kobe Walter from Branson, Mo., committed in the 2023 class.