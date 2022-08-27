 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Five-star Jason Asemota commits to Baylor basketball

  • 0
Baylor Norfolk st (copy)

Baylor coach Scott Drew continued his recruiting roll as five-star forward Jason Asemota committed on Saturday.

 Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald

Baylor landed its first men's basketball commitment of 2024, and it was a big one as five-star forward Jason Asemota announced his decision on Saturday.

The 6-9 forward from Phoenix Hillcrest Prep chose Baylor over other big-name suitors like Kansas, Arizona State and Memphis.

Asemota committed on his visit to Baylor over the weekend.

It marks the third straight class that Baylor has landed a five-star recruit after guard Keyonte George from Lewisville signed in the 2022 class and forward Ja'Kobe Walter from Branson, Mo., committed in the 2023 class.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Audi to join Formula 1 from the 2026 season

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert