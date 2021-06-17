Five to watch: Baylor-bred track stars geared up for Olympic Trials

It might take as fast a time as Miller has ever run, given the competition, but she’s certainly capable of getting there.

If she didn’t make the U.S. team, another option for Miller could be trying to qualify for the Olympics for the Philippines, as she has ties to that country on her mother’s side. But it’s unclear if Miller would pursue that option, as she would have to apply for citizenship first.

Olicia Williams, 800

Williams served as Miller’s training partner and coach during this season, and now she’ll be among Miller’s competition at the Trials.

Williams competed at Baylor from 2013-16, setting BU’s indoor school record in the 800 that Miller later surpassed. She had a best of 2:02.26 in college, but has upped her speed in the years since. She qualified for the Trials by finishing third in that Michael Johnson Invitational race behind A&M’s Mu and Baylor’s Williams, clocking in with a personal-best 2:01.78.

If she beat the odds and made the U.S. team, Williams might be one of the few mothers on the squad. She gave birth to daughter Gia in 2017, and that bubbly little girl serves as Olicia’s biggest fan and chief inspiration all at once.

“I swear, I really do feel Gia was a blessing because she did help me clear my vision,” Williams told Runner’s World in a May 2021 article. “I have no more time to be distracted or to have fun with my friends and my family and do what I want to do. I do things because I want to pave the way for Gia.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.