Five to watch: Baylor-bred track stars geared up for Olympic Trials

In the Biblical book of James, the author tells his audience to consider it joy when they “face trials of many kids, because you know that the testing of your face produces perseverance.”
For a group of former Baylor athletes, the ultimate trials are upon them — the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials.
And they’ll definitely chalk it up as joy if they finish in the top three in their respective events, thus qualifying for the U.S. Olympic team.
The ultimate job interview starts Friday at historic Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, which just a week ago served as the site for the NCAA Outdoor Championships. A dozen athletes with Baylor ties will try to wow the fans in what’s known as Tracktown USA. Still others, like Jamaica’s Ackera Nugent and Kavia Francis, will try to make the Olympic teams for their home countries.
Here are five Bears to watch in Eugene, a quintet fully capable of reaching the world stage for the Tokyo Games later this summer.
Trayvon Bromell, 100-meter dash
Because he was so young when he burst onto the scene, Bromell has carried the weight of heavy expectation these past few years. He recorded the fastest-ever time for a teenager back in 2015 when he went 9.84, and of course won the NCAA title in 2014, becoming the first freshman since Auburn’s Walter Dix to claim NCAA gold in the 100 since 2005.
At age 25, Bromell is still chasing his first Olympic medal. He competed at the 2016 Summer Games in Rio, finishing eighth in the final, while Jamaica’s Usain Bolt won the final gold of his legendary career. He also helped Team USA to a bronze medal finish in the 4x100 relay, but that result was overturned and the Americans disqualified due to an illegal exchange.
Bromell has endured Achilles injuries over the past few seasons, which sometimes stunted his progress and practice availability. But he definitely seems to be picking up the pace at the perfect time. Bromell blazed to a time of 9.77 at the NACAC New Life Invitational in Miramar, Florida, earlier this month. Folks, that clocking is FAST. It not only went in the books as a personal best for Bromell but it also leads the world, and ranks as the seventh-fastest time in event history. He also ran 9.88 in winning another race in Florida in May. Yeah, it seems Bromell is poised for a scorching summer.
“It was a journey and it still tends to be one,” Bromell told the Tribune-Herald last year. “But I can honestly say I’m 100 percent back. I’m definitely healthy. I don’t feel no pain nowhere. We’re just building now.”
KC Lightfoot, pole vault
Nothing in track and field is guaranteed, but Lightfoot, 21, feels like a near-lock to make the U.S. team. He finished third at the 2019 USA Outdoor Track and Field Championships following his true freshman season at Baylor, and he’s only climbed higher since.
Lightfoot’s NCAA indoor season this year will go down as the best on record in the event. He didn’t lose a single meet and thrice elevated the NCAA record on his way to winning the national title. During that indoor season, he ranked third in the world behind only Sweden’s Mondo Duplantis and France’s Renaud Lavillenie, with a best of 19-8.25.
Lightfoot turned pro after just two meets during the 2021 outdoor season, wanting to focus on getting ready for the Olympic Trials and, hopefully, the Olympics.
“We’re kind of taking it slow,” Lightfoot told the Trib earlier this year. “We know we can’t give it all out this indoor season and then lose it outdoors and then lose it for the Olympic Trials. We’re going slow, getting done what we need to get done right now. No matter what the marks show, that’s how we’re doing it.”
Wil London, 400 meters
From Waco to Tokyo is an 18-hour flight, but it’s a journey that “Little Wil” is ready to make.
London cut his teeth in the 400 at Waco High before going on to a lustrous run of success at Baylor, under the tutelage of Clyde Hart. London swept the Big 12 outdoor title in the 400 all four of his years at Baylor, and ranks as the No. 4 all-time best performer in the event in Quarter-Miler U’s history, with a collegiate best of 44.47.
London, 23, has some international experience, highlighted by a silver-medal performance in the 4x400 relay for Team USA at the 2017 World Championships. But just getting out of the Trials might feel like an obstacle course, considering eight of the world’s current top 10 times belong to Americans. London will have to beat out the likes of former USC great Jacob Norman, who has run 44.27 this year, along with Fred Kerley (44.60), Michael Cherry (44.37), Noah Dedmon (44.30), Bryce Dedmon (44.44) and Trevor Stewart (44.52). Additionally, North Carolina A&T’s Randolph Ross will dash into the Trials with a full head of steam after winning the NCAA title with a world-leading time of 43.85 a week ago.
London’s best clocking in 2021 was a 45.23 at the Texas Relays, so he has work to do. He’s certainly capable, but his best shot of nabbing a Team USA roster might be as part of the 4x400 relay pool.
Aaliyah Miller, 800
Even if didn’t quite end the way she wanted, Miller charged to an impressive and ultimately productive 2021 college season.
She won her first career NCAA title during the indoor campaign, clocking 2:00.69 in the final. She also set a Baylor school record during the outdoor season, going 2:00.87 at the Michael Johnson Invitational, finishing second in a race in which Texas A&M’s Athing Mu set an NCAA record at 1:57.72. But Miller couldn’t pull off a double NCAA gold, as she failed to make the final of the 800 at last week’s national outdoor meet, getting boxed out early in the race and finishing at 2:04.26.
It might take as fast a time as Miller has ever run, given the competition, but she’s certainly capable of getting there.
If she didn’t make the U.S. team, another option for Miller could be trying to qualify for the Olympics for the Philippines, as she has ties to that country on her mother’s side. But it’s unclear if Miller would pursue that option, as she would have to apply for citizenship first.
Olicia Williams, 800
Williams served as Miller’s training partner and coach during this season, and now she’ll be among Miller’s competition at the Trials.
Williams competed at Baylor from 2013-16, setting BU’s indoor school record in the 800 that Miller later surpassed. She had a best of 2:02.26 in college, but has upped her speed in the years since. She qualified for the Trials by finishing third in that Michael Johnson Invitational race behind A&M’s Mu and Baylor’s Williams, clocking in with a personal-best 2:01.78.
If she beat the odds and made the U.S. team, Williams might be one of the few mothers on the squad. She gave birth to daughter Gia in 2017, and that bubbly little girl serves as Olicia’s biggest fan and chief inspiration all at once.
“I swear, I really do feel Gia was a blessing because she did help me clear my vision,” Williams told Runner’s World in a May 2021 article. “I have no more time to be distracted or to have fun with my friends and my family and do what I want to do. I do things because I want to pave the way for Gia.”