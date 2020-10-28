Fizzling fuse: Baylor looking for more explosive plays downfield

“It can be frustrating, but I don’t let it get to me,” said RJ Sneed. “I just believe that when it’s going to happen, it’s going to happen. As soon as it happens, I believe that’s the start for you.”

In more ways than one, this could set up as Baylor’s breakout week in the big play department. TCU’s defense has been particularly susceptible to yard-churning explosions. The Frogs have surrendered 14 plays of 40 yards or more on the season, which is tied with Tulane for dead last among the 100 FBS teams who have played a game.

Baylor’s positive progress in its COVID-19 case load should make a difference, too. For the first time since it began announcing its weekly case count in June, Baylor reported no new cases within the athletic department on Monday. A healthier offensive line for the Bears should lead to more continuity in practice, which in turn might pay off when it comes to downfield detonation against TCU.

Boom goes the dynamite? We’ll see.

“We haven’t had a lot of big plays, but I feel like it’s coming,” Sneed said. “We haven’t had all our guys, so it’s been kind of hard, because if you can’t do it in practice, how are you supposed to do it in the game? So, I believe that this week, just because we have all of our O-line, receivers, quarterbacks, I believe this week will be the week. As long as we get the time and the timing down with the QBs, I think we’ll be able to throw some deep balls this week.”

