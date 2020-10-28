Fizzling fuse: Baylor looking for more explosive plays downfield

Have you ever lit a firework expecting to see a cacophony of pyrotechnics, only to watch in puzzlement as the fuse fizzles and nothing happens?
To phrase the question in another way: Have you watched the 2020 Baylor Bears on offense?
Explosive plays have been scarce for Baylor this season. The offense has unfolded like a mine field filled with duds. On the season, the Bears rank 72nd nationally in long plays from scrimmage. They’ve produced 41 plays on offense that have traveled at least 10 yards, eight that have gone 20 yards or more, two that have spanned 30 yards, and not a one that has covered 40 yards-plus.
It’s not like Baylor’s skill players are devoid of speed. So, what gives?
Well, it’s no secret that Baylor hasn’t exactly excelled on the offensive line this season. Baylor coach Dave Aranda said that one of the chief reasons the Bears haven't taken more shots downfield can be traced back to the pass protection up front.
Not coincidentally, it’s also been the position group that’s been hit the hardest by COVID-19.
“I think we just have to feel comfortable and more confident in just that protection,” Aranda said. “There were guys who played in that (Texas) game that we were able to get back on our team on Thursday and Friday. They were having kind of quarantine walk-throughs early in the morning trying to get them prepared. There really isn’t a position group that needs more cohesion and kind of a collective mind than that group.”
But the O-line shouldn’t shoulder all of the burden for Baylor’s dearth of big plays. Against Texas, the line held up fine in protection, yielding only one sack on the day. Still, quarterback Charlie Brewer and the Bears couldn’t hook up on any long-distance connections. Baylor’s longest play of the day, a pass from Brewer to tight end Ben Sims, traveled all of 21 yards.
Aranda said that a lot has to go right for a deep pass to work. Right now, Baylor isn’t clicking in enough of those areas to make it happen.
“So, we talked about it as a staff, there was a (downfield) shot we threw in the second half,” Aranda said. “We had a guy cut loose on a three-technique (defensive alignment) and we couldn’t get the ball off. That same thing happened in practice. We tried to correct it, and obviously we still have a ways to go there.
"The ability to really identify that and spend the time with that day after day after day, and to detail all those pass sets and where your help is, and where your eyes should be and your feet should be this way, and have those same five guys doing it, by the time we get to Saturday I feel like we’ll have success with that.”
Naturally, nobody craves the deep ball more than Baylor’s receivers. They’re trying to stay patient and realize it’s a process, but it hasn’t been easy.
“It can be frustrating, but I don’t let it get to me,” said RJ Sneed. “I just believe that when it’s going to happen, it’s going to happen. As soon as it happens, I believe that’s the start for you.”
In more ways than one, this could set up as Baylor’s breakout week in the big play department. TCU’s defense has been particularly susceptible to yard-churning explosions. The Frogs have surrendered 14 plays of 40 yards or more on the season, which is tied with Tulane for dead last among the 100 FBS teams who have played a game.
Baylor’s positive progress in its COVID-19 case load should make a difference, too. For the first time since it began announcing its weekly case count in June, Baylor reported no new cases within the athletic department on Monday. A healthier offensive line for the Bears should lead to more continuity in practice, which in turn might pay off when it comes to downfield detonation against TCU.
Boom goes the dynamite? We’ll see.
“We haven’t had a lot of big plays, but I feel like it’s coming,” Sneed said. “We haven’t had all our guys, so it’s been kind of hard, because if you can’t do it in practice, how are you supposed to do it in the game? So, I believe that this week, just because we have all of our O-line, receivers, quarterbacks, I believe this week will be the week. As long as we get the time and the timing down with the QBs, I think we’ll be able to throw some deep balls this week.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!