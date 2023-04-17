Baylor senior guard Adam Flagler declared for the NBA Draft on Monday after starting the last two seasons and playing a key role off the bench for the Bears' 2021 national championship team.

The Bears will now lose their entire starting backcourt from the 2022-23 season after freshman Keyonte George declared for the draft and junior LJ Cryer transferred to Houston. Flagler had the option of returning for his fifth season of eligibility since the 2020-21 season didn't count against eligibility due to COVID-19 interruptions.

Flagler was a first-team all-Big 12 choice in 2022-23 after leading the Bears with 15.6 points and 4.6 assists per game while shooting 40 percent from 3-point range and 79 percent from the free throw line.

The 6-3 guard also led the Bears with 13.8 points per game in the 2021-22 season after averaging 9.1 points off the bench on 2020-21. Flagler started his college career at Presbyterian College in 2018.